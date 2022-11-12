College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Steve Peralta offers his three favorite college basketball betting picks for Saturday's slate.

Grand Canyon at Nevada

More often than not, Nevada finds itself in a high-scoring game. Teams coached by Steve Alford have always shown great offensive proficiency with little defensive proficiency, all while playing at an extremely fast tempo. Based on KenPom's current rankings, this year's team fits that exact same mold. Nevada played 11 non-conference games last year, with 10 of them going over 140 points.

Grand Canyon isn't the greatest offensive team, but the Antelopes did just score 101 points against San Diego Christian in their second game of the season. Granted, the opponent wasn't a great test, but it still shows that Grand Canyon is capable of scoring against a weaker defense. Nevada's defense is currently ranked No. 161 in adjusted efficiency, so it's reasonable to think the Antelopes will put up some points in this matchup.

College Basketball Best Bet: Over 140

Washington State at Boise State

Since head coach Kyle Smith arrived at Washington State in 2020, the Cougars have established themselves as a formidable defensive team. Washington State finished both of the last two seasons ranked 28th or better in adjusted defensive efficiency, and it appears that another strong defensive season is coming, as KenPom has this year's defense ranked No. 52 in the country.

Similarly, Boise State has also had strong defensive teams in recent years, finishing last season ranked No. 20 in the country. This year's team is down to No. 69 this season, though that's still a decent ranking and still significantly better than the Broncos' offensive efficiency.

Overall, both teams are stronger on the defensive end and both prefer a slower-paced game. This one has all the makings of a low-scoring game.

College Basketball Best Bet: Under 133.5

Northeastern at Providence

Coach Ed Cooley's teams have always played at a slower pace, even more so in the past couple of years. Additionally, Cooley's teams are always stout on defense, ranking top-50 in the country in adjusted efficiency in seven of the last eight seasons. This year's team currently sits at No. 62, so they're once again solid, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if they move up in the rankings by the end of the season once again.

Northeastern plays a similar style, as they're also a defensive-oriented team that prefers playing at a slower tempo. The main difference is that Northeastern has trouble scoring. The Huskies rank No. 274 in adjusted offensive efficiency, so the Friars shouldn't have too much difficulty in getting stops on defense.

There's always a chance Providence scores too many points and busts the under, but ultimately I'm trusting we'll see a slow game with the defense setting the pace.

College Basketball Best Bet: Under 130.5