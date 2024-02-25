College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 25

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Here we go! This week started off with a 3-0 BANG on Monday and the momentum has kept up with my most successful week of the year! Today, I'm looking to stay hot with selections from the Big 10, AAC and Atlantic 10.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs Maryland Terrapins

I still believe in Rutgers with the return of Jeremiah Williams, particularly at home. It is so incredibly hard to win on the road in major college basketball and playing at the RAC is no treat for any team, much less a young team like Maryland. Plus, the Terps are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 against Rutgers. Off a two-game road losing streak, I like the Knights to bounce back with a solid home win today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Rutgers -2 (@ DraftKings)

South Florida Bulls vs SMU Mustangs

I don't understand why the computers and algorithms dislike USF so much. The Bulls have a two-game lead in the AAC, are owner's of a 12-game winning streak (second only to St. Mary's 15-gamer) and haven't lost at home since November 22nd when they were still figuring out their rotation. This is the second game of SMU's two-game Florida swing that started with a 10-point loss at FAU on Thursday, and the Mustangs have yet to beat a top-100 KenPom-ranked conference team on the road (losses at Memphis by three and North Texas by two). I think this will be a tight game, but USF should not be home dogs.



College Basketball Best Bet: South Florida +2.5 (@ DraftKings)

VCU Rams vs Saint Joseph's Hawks

Since starting 0-2 in A10 play, VCU has gone 9-2 and has not lost at home, including KenPom top-100 wins over Loyola Chicago, Richmond and Dayton. The Rams are on runs of 8-2 ATS overall, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 at home and 5-0 ATS as favorites, while the Hawks are just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 overall. VCU should be able to handle business here today.



College Basketball Best Bet: VCU -5 (@ PointsBet)

