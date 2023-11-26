College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, November 26

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The holiday tournament circuit always brings odd slates and interesting match ups with it, and today is no different. Even as the NFL dominates Sundays, there is still an excellent complimentary menu of college hoops today. Let's find three winners today to fatten our wallets more than Thanksgiving fattened the watermelon that is my belly!

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida Atlantic Owls

Both teams come in tested and playing well. VT's only loss was a 2-pointer at South Carolina while FAU was surprised by Bryant at home last week. The Owls are off a convincing victory over Texas A&M and are still America's darling after last year's run, killing any value they have in most games and this one is no different. This is a few too many points for this neutral site contest.



College Basketball Best Bet: Virginia Tech +3.5 (@ BetMGM)

Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns

We have an actual home/road game here in the midst of all the neutral site tournaments. Wyoming coach Jeff Linder is a master builder and he has his work cut out this year, but he has managed his pieces very well so far this season. Texas is a formidable foe but this isn't the best spot for them. The Horns are just 1-4 ATS in their lasts five home games and also 1-4 in their last five as favorites. Wyoming can keep this one close.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wyoming +16.5 (@ BetMGM)

Texas A&M Aggies vs Iowa State Cyclones

A&M is a really good squad that has value today thanks to yesterday's loss to FAU. At KenPom #19, the Aggies will be the best team ISU has played to date and are on another level than the Cyclones are right now. Iowa State is just 2-7 ATS in their last 10 games away from home and the Aggies should prove to be too much here. The wrong team is favored, IMO.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M +1 (@ DraftKings)

