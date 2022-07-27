College Basketball Draft Kit: Ten Key High-Major Coaching Changes

This article is part of our Coaching Carousel series.

1. Sean Miller - Xavier

Miller is looking for a triumphant return to coaching as he joins the Musketeers in 2022, Miller is hoping to overcome the controversy he faced in his final couple of seasons at Arizona. He'll bring a fast-tempo style and a propensity for transfers to Xavier. He is one of the best at bringing together many new players to work together quickly.

2. Thad Matta - Butler

Matta is another coach proving you can go home again after a few years away after leaving Ohio State. Matta will bring a focus on building strength, a fast tempo and scoring from beyond the arc.

3. Jon Scheyer - Duke

Scheyer has the most difficult of tasks, taking the reins from the greatest coach in college basketball history. His familiarity with the Blue Devils will help immensely. Scheyer will embrace Coach K's style, including a pressure defense. His recruiting has already proven he will keep Duke loaded with top talent.

4. Mike White - Georgia

Georgia still hasn't found a coach that can consistently lift it to high levels. The Bulldogs hope White and his fast-paced offense can get them over the hurdle. White comes from in-conference rival Florida and has a more difficult task in building this program for success.

5. Kevin Willard - Maryland

Replacing the embattled Mark Turgeon, Willard comes from Seton Hall, where he had on and off success. Willard will bring in the personnel to execute his up-tempo style and pressure defense.

6. Todd Golden - Florida

Golden, capitalizing off his incredible season with the San Francisco Dons, takes the reins in Tallahassee. Golden will focus on defense, rebounding and keeping turnovers low while his offense will be a fast, but not hurried, style.

7. Shaheen Holloway - Seton Hall

Holloway returns as the top man to his alma mater to replace Willard. Last year, Holloway brought St. Peter's to a level of success they haven't seen in decades. Holloway is a tough guy who tries to get that same grit and hustle from his players and seems to do it well.

8. Matt McMahon - LSU

McMahon replaces the controversial Will Wade and hopes to have fans lose focus on that quickly. He led Murray State to some of its best teams ever at an already top-notch program. McMahon will instill in his players focus on a slower tempo, ball and player movement, offensive rebounding and 3-point defense.

9. Kenny Payne - Louisville

The Chris Mack era was a disaster. Now, Payne comes from being a top assistant at their primary rival, Kentucky. He'll be in a trial by fire to bring the Cardinals back to prominence. Payne focuses on fundamental basketball with emphasis on switching, transition and matchup defense.

10. Kyle Neptune - Villanova

Neptune has been a top assistant under Jay Wright a few years now and plans to continue Wright's toughness hard-nose, gritty style.