College Basketball Draft Kit: Ten Key Mid-Major Coaching Changings

This article is part of our Coaching Carousel series.

1. Archie Miller - Rhode Island

Miller has not coached this past season after his firing from Indiana. He enters a much less pressured situation where he can produce a consistent winner. Miller's teams tend to score quickly, open the court, play in transition and create foul trouble. The Rams should take this style and stay at or near the top of the Atlantic 10.

2. Steve Prohm - Murray State

Prohm was very successful at Murray State, but couldn't carry that over in his six-year stint at Iowa State. Prohm now returns to the Racers, where he'll reintroduce his Hi-Low offense and grinding defense.

3. Pat Chambers - Florida Gulf Coast

Chambers left Penn State and arrives in the Sunshine state to lead the Eagles. Under Chambers, there won't be Dunk City, as his style is typically to control tempo and pace. Chambers was ranked No. 7 in player development among coaches last year, so he knows how to gel a team together.

4. Fran Dunphy - LaSalle

Dunphy coaches his third team in the Big 5 in the Philadelphia area. His experience alone will improve the Explorers. Dunphy owns the record for most wins in Big 5 history with close to 600.

5. Frank Martin - Massachusetts

Martin is a tough, old school coach with good experience. His defensive-minded style should help the Minutemen.

6. Matt McKillop - Davidson

While taking over for his father Bob, Matt is a different coach, using more statistics and analytics. He promises to not coach in all the same styles as his father and is confident he will keep the winning tradition alive.

7. Bashir Mason - St. Peter's

The baton is passed to Mason from Holloway, who led Wagner to one of its greatest season's last year. Mason's teams have defensive intensity and normally play man-to-man, while his offense will be slightly faster than Holloway's.

8. Steve Lavin - San Diego

Lavin will bring all the experience, as well the toughness he has from being a cancer survivor, that it takes to compete against a juggernaut in Gonzaga. Lavin has been broadcasting the last few years, but I don't see him needing a long period of adjustment to get the Toreros going.

9. Dan Earl - Chattanooga

Earl needed discipline to coach a military program like the VMI Keydets. He'll bring that with his focus on player and ball movement and an emphasis on shooting to the Mocs.

10. G.G. Smith - High Point

The younger Smith succeeds his father Tubby and should continue to exhibit all experience of his dad for the Panthers.