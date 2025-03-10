College Basketball Futures: Conference Tournament Picks (Part 1)

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Betting Futures: Major Conference Tournament Picks

We've finally arrived at the big conference tournaments. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Atlantic 10 Conference (A10) and Big East Conference all get underway this week. We'll keep it short and sweet, helping you navigate each of these league tourneys for your best future plays and values.

ACC Tournament Odds

Duke -325

Louisville +450

Clemson +550

North Carolina +2200

SMU +5000

Wake Forest +6000

Stanford +20000

Pitt +20000

Georgia Tech +25000

Florida State +25000

Syracuse +25000

Virginia +25000

Virginia Tech +25000

California +30000

Notre Dame +30000

The ACC was rather top-heavy this season, as Duke is not only the odds-on favorite to win the conference tournament, but it is also expected to be on the one-line for the NCAA Tournament and a favorite to win the national championship.

Defending ACC Tournament champ NC State did not even qualify for the tourney, and the failures of the Wolfpack cost head coach Kevin Keatts his job. From the ACC Tournament champs, a run to the Final Four, to a trip to the unemployment line. How soon they forget. Boston College and Miami also join NC State in the loser's lounge, not even getting a shot at playing in the tournament.

Backing Duke to win the ACC is a foolish futures play, as you must risk more than three times your potential return. A $100 wager on the Blue Devils returns just $30.77. There is no sense tying up huge sums of money for pittance in return, although Duke is the obvious pick to run the table in Charlotte.

Clemson and Louisville were 18-2 in ACC play, just a single game behind Duke. The Tigers were the only team in conference play to upend Duke, winning 77-71 at Littlejohn Arena on Feb. 8. Don't look past the Tigers getting the job done at Spectrum Center. Clemson was an Elite Eight team last season, and as long as Ian Schieffelin is able to cook, the Tigers are a threat.

And if you're really looking for an dark-horse, SMU was 22-9, while ending up in a three-way tie with UNC and Wake Forest for third place. The Mustangs are a bubble team who likely need two or three wins to potentially earn a spot in the Field of 68.

Pick to win ACC Tournament: Duke -325

Best ACC value pick: Clemson +550

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Odds

VCU -110

Dayton +400

George Mason +500

Saint Joseph's +800

Loyola Chicago +1500

Saint Bonaventure +1800

Saint Louis +2000

George Washington +3000

Davidson +6600

Duquesne +8000

Rhode Island +10000

UMass +25000

Richmond +30000

La Salle +30000

Fordham +30000

If you've read the PrizePicks columns I've posted this season, you know I can't hide my love for the A-10. It's one of the most underrated conferences in America, albeit a bit top-heavy. If we're being honest, three teams have a legit shot at the championship this week, and anything else would be a stunner.

VCU and George Mason ended up at 15-3 in the conference, with the Rams earning the top seed and a double bye thanks to a head-to-head victory over George Mason. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed, with Dayton No. 3, and Loyola Chicago No. 4, and the fact each team plays one or two fewer games than the others put them at a distinct advantage.

If you're looking to a Day 1 team which could shock the world, consider 10-seed Rhode Island. The Rams were a respectable 18-12, but URI was just 1-9 on the road, which is a huge concern. Among the Day 2 teams, No. 7 George Washington won 20 games, and its defense can give teams huge fits.

However, VCU is the favorite for a reason, as this team is good from top to bottom, and George Mason won 24 games, and it is more than capable of running the table.

Pick to win A-10 Tournament: VCU -110

Best A-10 value pick: George Mason +500

Big East Conference Tournament Odds

St. John's +130

UConn +350

Creighton +450

Marquette +600

Xavier +1400

Villanova +1700

Georgetown +8000

Butler +8000

Providence +15000

DePaul +25000

Seton Hall +30000

For the Big East Conference, head coach Rick Pitino led the St. John's Red Storm to its first outright Big East regular-season title since 1984-85, when Lou Carnesecca was at the helm, and Walter Berry, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson and Bill Wennington were the big men on campus. Now, it's Zuby Ejiofor, RJ Luis, Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith making history for the Red Storm.

It's hard to pick against the two-time defending national champions, as the postseason has been UConn time lately. But, the Huskies were just not hitting on all cylinders this season, going just 14-6 in the conference, while going a very mortal 22-9 overall. There are too many red flags here.

Creighton is also a team which seems to play its best basketball in the postseason. The Bluejays lost in the Sweet 16 to Tennessee last season, and they're a team capable of making waves. Creighton beat St. John's, it won at UConn, and it beat Marquette. The 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner is a handful, posting 19.4 PPG in his 30 games. In other words, the Bluejays are capable of beating anybody in the conference.

If you're really digging deep for a dark horse, Villanova beat UConn, it beat St. John's and it beat Marquette. When the Wildcats are locked in, they're also capable of winning against big-time opponents. Senior F Eric Dixon led the nation with 23.6 PPG in his 30 games. But, Villanova is also capable of disappearing on occasion, having inexplicably poor showings at inopportune times.

Pick to win Big East Tournament: St. John's +130

Best Big East value pick: Creighton +450

