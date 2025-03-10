College Basketball Futures: Conference Tournament Picks (Part 2)

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Betting Futures: Major Conference Tournament Picks

We'll continue to preview the big conference tournaments in this second installment. The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC tournaments are here. While many of the teams who do not cut down the nets will still make the NCAA Tournament with at-large bids, we're focusing on who is going to be at the top of the heap in this prestigious league tourneys when the dust settles.

Again, we'll keep it short and sweet, helping you navigate each of these league tourneys for your best future plays and values.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Odds

Michigan State +250

Maryland +400

Wisconsin +625

Purdue +650

Illinois +700

UCLA +750

Michigan +1300

Oregon +2200

Indiana +5000

Ohio State +6000

Rutgers +15000

Northwestern +20000

USC +20000

Iowa +30000

Minnesota +30000

The Michigan State Spartans won the regular-season conference title, three games clear of the Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans showed an ability to not only win at home, but also on the road and in neutral floor games. The backcourt duo of Jaden Akins (12.9 PPG) and Jase Richardson (11.6 PPG) are certainly solid, but this is a very balanced team with a number of contributors who can step up on any given night. History might be against Sparty, as the No. 1 seed has cut down the nets in the Big Ten tournament just twice in the past eight seasons.

The Maryland Terrapins were predicted to finish 10th in the preseason polls by the media, but the Terps had other plans. After starting out 13-5, with few quality wins during the early going, UMD found its footing. It scored road wins against Illinois and Michigan, while topping UCLA and Wisconsin at home. This Terps team certainly has the tools to claim its first-ever Big Ten tournament title.

Wisconsin faded a little down the stretch, losing three of the final five games, but it also had a road win at Purdue Feb. 15, and a nice win over Illinois Feb. 18. With John Tonje leading the offensive charge, this isn't your grandfather's Badgers offense. Wisconsin is fierce, and a contender, although a little shine was lost in the final weeks of the regular season.

Purdue might no longer have Zach Edey, but with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith in the backcourt, and Trey Kaufman-Renn up front, this is a team capable of making a deep run during tournament time.

Illinois was little Jekyll and Hyde-ish this season. It topped Wisconsin and Oregon in the early part of the conference slate. It also had bad losses to Nebraska and Rutgers, an ugly 43-point loss against Duke Feb. 22 in a late three-game skid. Of course, it finished up with back-to-back wins over Michigan and Purdue, too. The Fighting Illini is a wild-card, as it has a wealth of talent with Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic, Will Riley, Kylan Boswell, etc.

UCLA is another team which is hard to figure. It will look like world beaters one day, and a marginal team the next. But, defensively, the Bruins are among the best in the nation, and they say defense wins championships, so UCLA will be a tough out.

And, if you really want to roll the dice, Michigan looked like a championship-caliber team at times, but it faded a bit down the stretch. The Wolverines closed out the regular season with three straight losses, and it was swept by rival Michigan State in two losses since Feb. 21, both by 13 or more points. This team also has wins over Purdue at home, UCLA and Wisconsin on the road, and Xavier on a neutral floor. It can be dangerous when it wants to be. And, Dusty May is just a season removed from unexpectedly taking FAU to the Final Four in 2023, so he knows how to coach when it matters most.

Lastly, Northwestern might not win it all, but it could spring an upset or two. It is far too inconsistent, but with Nick Martinelli (20.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG) and Brooks Barnhizer (17.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG), anything is possible.

Pick to win Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State +250

Best Big Ten value pick: Michigan +1300

Big 12 Conference Tournament Odds

Houston +100

Texas Tech +350

Iowa State +600

Arizona +900

BYU +1000

Kansas +1200

Baylor +4000

West Virginia +8000

Cincinnati +20000

Kansas State +25000

TCU +25000

Utah +25000

UCF +25000

Oklahoma State +30000

Arizona State +30000

Colorado +50000

The Houston Cougars won the Big 12 regular-season title by four games over the next closest team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a fellow top-10 team. That's how dominant the Cougars were this season.

Houston is on target to be on the one-line in the NCAA Tournament, barring an absolute disaster in the Big 12 tourney. This team not only was tremendous at home, but it was 10-0 in 10 true road games. However, it should be noted that the Cougars were 1-3 in neutral-site play, falling to Alabama, Auburn and San Diego State prior to Nov. 30. Still, UH is 10-3 in Quad 1 games, and 8-1 in Q2 outings.

After a 4-3 start, though, it is 23-1 since, so make of that what you will. Defensively, the Cougs were No. 1 in the nation, allowing just 58.2 PPG, while limiting the opposition to 38.2 percent from the field, No. 5 overall.

Texas Tech likely would have been conference champs any other season. The Red Raiders had a wonderful year, including handing Houston its only loss in conference play. TTU won 82-81 in overtime as a 9.5-point 'dog at Fertitta Center against the Cougars on Feb. 1, so it has that feather on its cap. The Red Raiders managed an 8-4 mark in Q1 games, and its worst loss was a lone Q3 setback at home against UCF.

Iowa State lost seven games in conference play, and normally that might be alarming, but the Big 12 was a gauntlet. The Cyclones have seven Q1 wins, and six of their eight losses are in Quad 1 games. It also has an impressive resume littered with non-conference wins over the likes of Dayton, Iowa and Marquette, with a 2-point setback on a neutral floor against Auburn. The Cyclones are capable of beating anybody, anywhere, and they still check in with a NET ranking of 9th, while they're 10th in the KenPom ratings.

Arizona, BYU and Kansas are each kind of in the same group. These three teams are capable of winning the Big 12 tournament, or going out in the first round. The inconsistency from each team makes them a wild-card, and nothing more.

Pick to win Big 12 Tournament: Houston +100

Best Big 12 value pick: Iowa State +600

SEC Tournament Odds

Auburn +160

Florida +250

Alabama +450

Tennessee +600

Kentucky +2200

Texas A&M +2500

Missouri +3000

Ole Miss +6000

Mississippi State +10000

Arkansas +10000

Georgia +15000

Vanderbilt +20000

Texas +20000

Oklahoma +25000

LSU +50000

South Carolina +50000

In the SEC, who thought we would see the day that Alabama and Auburn would battle in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle on the college hardwood, rather than the gridiron? These bitter rivals are Final Four caliber, and it would not be shocking to see either cutting down the nets while "One Shining Moment" is playing.

Auburn lost back-to-back games to close out the regular season at Texas A&M and against Alabama, so perhaps there is a little imperfection there. This is a wild, free offense, led by Johni Broome (18.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.4 BPG), but he has plenty of help from G Chad Baker-Mazara (12.9 PPG), G Miles Kelly (11.6 PPG) and G Denver Jones (10.8 PPG, 42.5 3PT percentage).

Alabama has a high-flying offense which ranked No. 1 in the nation with 91.2 PPG, led by the dynamic Mark Sears (19.2 PPG, 5.0 APG), while F Grant Nelson (12.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG) leads the way in the frontcourt.

The Florida Gators would love to bring disappointment to both teams in the Yellowhammer State (yes, that's actually the nickname for the state of Alabama!). Florida as a NET ranking of No. 4, and it was 9-4 in Q1 games, including wins at Alabama and Auburn, and the Gators have no bad losses. This is a team which might sneak up in a lot of casual fans come bracket time.

Though Tennessee was ranked No. 1 at one point, it tailed off some with five losses in the final 14 games, but it still ranks No. 5 in the NET and KenPom rankings, just behind Florida, and actually ahead of Bama.

Kentucky is also No. 11 in the KenPom, and it has Q1 wins over Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Louisville, Mississippi State, Tennessee (x2), just to name a few. In fact, the Wildcats have 10 Quad 1 victories, and just one loss which would be considered "bad", a Q2 home loss to old pal Coach Calipari and Arkansas. Along with Texas A&M, Kentucky is a long-shot play worth a $5 or $10 bet, as each could easily pay off with an upset or two.

Pick to win SEC Tournament: Florida +250

Best SEC value pick: Kentucky +2200

