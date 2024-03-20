College Basketball Injuries: March Madness First Round

College Basketball Injury Report for First Round of March Madness

Every year when filling out your bracket, deciding what bets to make or making a DFS lineup, you have to consider injuries coming into the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately the majority of teams are healthy, but there are still quite a few that could have their hopes impacted by injuries. Below are all of the key injuries that you need to know about and how it could affect each team.

Our college basketball injury report also keeps track of injuries in real-time throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest news before brackets lock.

Key Injuries

Kevin McCullar, G, Kansas

Status: OUT - Knee

Analysis: No doubt the biggest injury news of the week was that Kansas is shutting Kevin McCullar down for the season. The All-Big 12 First Teamer has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee for much of the last two months. He has played in just six of the last 12 games and not practiced at all in that timeframe. It is certainly a gut punch for a Kansas team that came into the season as the preseason No. 1 and for McCullar who will end an excellent five-year collegiate career at Texas Tech and Kansas by watching on the sidelines. McCullar has been projected by many to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the NBA Draft after averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers this season. Freshman Elmarko Jackson and senior Nicolas Timberlake will continue to eat the bulk of McCullar's minutes in the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

Status: Probable - Shoulder

Analysis: The good news for Kansas is that their Second Team AP All-American is expected to return after missing the Big 12 Tournament with a dislocated shoulder. Dickinson hasn't missed any practice time and was able to return to full contact earlier this week. Dickinson came to Kansas to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament and now he will be tasked to try to carry this Jayhawks team through the rounds with McCullar out for the tournament.

Tre Williams, C, Duquesne

Status: OUT - Shoulder

Analysis: Williams missed the final two games of the A-10 Tournament with a shoulder injury and he has already been ruled out for their first round matchup with BYU. Williams started 19 straight games before going down with the injury against Dayton in the A-10 Quarterfinals. Fousseyni Drame will start against BYU again after going for six points and 12 rebounds in the A-10 Championship against VCU.

Caleb Foster, G, Duke

Status: Questionable - Foot

Analysis: The talented freshman has missed the last five games due to a foot injury. He had started the previous three contests before going down with injury on Feb. 24 against Wake Forest. We haven't heard much on Foster's status, but coach Jon Scheyer did say prior to the ACC Tournament that Foster was "still a ways away" from practicing. Duke plays Friday night against Vermont and it seems like Jared McCain and Tyrese Proctor will continue to eat almost all the minutes at the wing spots. Foster was having a nice season averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

Langston Love, G, Baylor

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Analysis: Love has dealt with knee and ankle injuries over the last several weeks. As a result he has played in just two of the last 11 games. Love is set to be re-evaluated prior to Baylor's first-round game on Friday against Colgate. The former five-star recruit is averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per game this season. The affect on Baylor is much the same way Caleb Foster is with Duke, it just reduces the depth in the backcourt. Jayden Nunn has done a good job stepping up his play in recent weeks to go along with one of the best PGs in the Big 12, RayJ Dennis, and one of the best freshman in the Big 12, Ja'Kobe Walter. Miro Little is really the only other option for Baylor off the bench in the backcourt if Love is unable to suit up.

Aly Khalifa, F, BYU

Status: Probable - Ankle

Analysis: Khalifa suffered an ankle injury in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals against Texas Tech. Coach Mark Pope has been happy with the progress of his big man in practice this week and barring a setback it looks like he should be out there for their first-round matchup with Duquesne. Fortunately for BYU, even if Khalifa is limited at all they have pretty solid depth up front in Fousseyni Traore and Noah Waterman. Khalifa being at full strength will be important for BYU's chances to make a run in this tournament, however, as he is one of the best passing big men in the country averaging 4.1 assists per game.

J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston

Status: Probable - Knee

Analysis: Roberts suffered a knee injury in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals against Texas Tech and was limited to just seven minutes. He was able to return the next day in the Championship against Iowa State, but only saw 13 minutes of action. Both games were blowouts so there's a chance that coach Kelvin Sampson was just being cautious with his senior big man. Nevertheless, it would be hard to see Roberts not being out there for Houston's first-round game against Longwood Friday night. He is averaging 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Status: Questionable - Lower Body

Analysis: Williams suffered a lower-body injury in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals against BYU. He was able to return later that game, but then sat out for a blowout loss to Houston the following day. Coach Grant McCasland said that he is optimistic that Williams will be available for Thursday night's game against NC State. Williams has been a beast for the Red Raiders of late averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games to help Texas Tech finish fourth in the Big 12 regular season standings, which was much higher than most had predicted to start the season.

Warren Washington, C, Texas Tech

Status: Questionable - Foot

Analysis: Washington's status on the other hand is a little more cloudy for the Red Raiders. He has missed the last six games and nine of the last 12 with a foot injury. Coach McCasland has said that Washington has started to practice, but it may be a while before he is up to full speed. If Texas Tech can get anything from the 7-footer Washington in Thursday's game, it would be huge, because otherwise it leaves them extremely undersized at center with 6-7 Robert Jennings likely to start alongside 6-6 Darrion Williams in the frontcourt if he does indeed take the floor. NC State was killing teams inside in their magical run to the ACC Tournament thanks to 6-9 275-pound DJ Burns, 6-10 Mohamed Diarra and 6-10 Ben Middlebrooks.

Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

Status: Probable - Oblique

Analysis: Kolek has sat out the last six games with an oblique injury. All signs are pointing toward arguably the best PG in the country being ready to go for their first-round game on Friday against Western Kentucky, however. Kolek is averaging 15.0 points, 7.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in his senior season. Many counted Marquette out without Kolek in the Big East Tournament and they were still able to pull out impressive wins over Villanova and Providence. It certainly gave some of the others confidence like Chase Ross, Tre Norman and Zaide Lowery which could make Marquette that much better as they seek their first second weekend appearance since 2013 and first Final Four since 2003.

Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

Status: Probable - Knee

Analysis: Ighodaro got banged up near the end of the Big East Championship against UConn. Coach Shaka Smart basically said you're going to have to cut his leg off not to play so it's pretty safe to assume their star big man will be available Friday. This would only be something to monitor if Ighodaro were to re-injure it in the game or something like that. Then there might be a red flag to the team's long-term upside in the tournament. Ighodaro is averaging 14.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Matthew Nicholson, C, Northwestern

Status: OUT - Foot

Analysis: Nicholson has missed the last three games with a foot injury and he was ruled out for the NCAA Tournament as well. It will certainly be a blow to Northwestern who comes into the tournament reeling a bit having also lost senior guard Ty Berry for the season a month ago. Not having the 7-foot, 280-pounder in Nicholson as well to be able to bang on the inside with 7-1 Vladislav Goldin for FAU could leave the Wildcats at a bit of a disadvantage in the frontcourt. Luke Hunger has started at center the last three games while Nicholson has been out but is only averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per contest. Northwestern will miss Nicholson's rim protection.

Hunter McIntosh, G, Nevada

Status: Game-time decision - Knee

Analysis: McIntosh did not travel with the team to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Tournament due to knee soreness. The Wolf Pack ended up being knocked off in their first game by Colorado State. McIntosh has already been labeled as a true game-time decision for Nevada's first-round game on Thursday against Dayton. He did a solid job filling in for All-Mountain West Second Teamer Kenan Blackshear at PG while he missed a pair of games a couple weeks ago. Nevada would certainly love to have another solid option off the bench in the backcourt behind Blackshear and Jarod Lucas.

Julian Hammond, G, Colorado

Status: Doubtful - Knee

Analysis: Hammond is not expected to suit up for Colorado's First Four game against Boise State on Wednesday due to a knee injury that has cost him the last eight games. He was able to do some light work in practice this week, so there could be a chance that he might be able to return later in the tournament should the Buffs advance and take on Florida in the Round of 64 on Friday. Colorado has been playing quite well in Hammond's absence, however, having won eight straight before falling in the Pac-12 Championship to Oregon. Hammond is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per contest this season.

Micah Handlogten, C, Florida

Status: OUT - Lower Leg

Analysis: An ugly looking leg injury early in the SEC Championship game against Auburn will end Handlogten's season. He was having a very nice sophomore campaign for the Gators after transferring from Marshall averaging 5.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest and starting 32 games. It's certainly a hit to the Gators chances in the NCAA Tournament having one less reliable piece on the interior. Fortunately, freshman Alex Condon has been playing basically playing the same amount of minutes of Handlogten was and averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. It might be a challenge for Condon to immediately start playing 30+ minutes a night, but senior Tyrese Samuel can also slide over to center for stretches when needed.

Myles Stute, F, South Carolina

Status: Probable - Hip

Analysis: Stute missed time earlier this season with a knee injury, but this most recent injury is a hip. The good news is that he is expected to suit up on Thursday against Oregon. Stute started the first 17 games of the season before injuries started derailing him and the Vandy transfer hasn't been in the starting five since. Stute's numbers have certainly dropped off since coming off the bench, but he gives South Carolina a reliable depth piece at one of the forward spots behind freshman Collin Murray-Boyles and sophomore Zachary Davis.

Matt Veretto, F, Vermont

Status: Questionable - Shoulder

Analysis: Veretto has not seen the court in any of the last five games due to a shoulder injury, although he did dress for both the America East Conference Semifinals and Finals. Veretto started off the season very well averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers over the first 16 games. Over the last 12 games, however, he is averaging just 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers. This seems like more of a case of Vermont finding other pieces to step up for them than anything. The Catamounts feature a very balanced attack and play at one of the slowest paces in the country. That seems like a decent formula to try to pull off an upset against Duke on Friday.

Dontaie Allen, F, Western Kentucky

Status: Questionable - Knee

Analysis: Allen suffered a knee injury in the C-USA Semifinals against Middle Tennessee early and did not return. He did not play in the Championship against UTEP either. Things have been quiet on his status but Western Kentucky will obviously want every piece they can get to try and make it four straight seasons of a 15 seed winning a game in the NCAA Tournament when they take on Marquette on Friday afternoon. Allen had started 13 of the last 14 games before going down with injury and averaged 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in that stretch.

