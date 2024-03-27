College Basketball Injuries: March Madness Sweet Sixteen

College Basketball Injury Report for Sweet 16

We've trimmed 68 teams down to 16. As you would expect, these teams are pretty healthy for the most part, but there are still some key injuries to keep an eye on as we begin the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday and Friday.

Our college basketball injury report also keeps track of injuries in real-time throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest news before matchups lock.

Key Injuries

Latrell Wrightsell, G, Alabama

Status: Expected to Play - Head

Analysis: Wrightsell suffered a head injury when he took a blow to the head in last Sunday's second round game against Grand Canyon. He played just 11 minutes in the game and was missed in the second half when GCU started to make a run. The good news is that after a few days off, Wrightsell should be able to suit up for Thursday's Sweet Sixteen matchup with North Carolina. Wrightsell has been a starter through the second half of the season and takes some of the pressure off Mark Sears in the backcourt.

Davin Cosby, G, Alabama

Status: OFS - Foot

Analysis: Cosby has not played since the regular-season finale against Arkansas due to a foot injury. The team announced prior to the first round that he did indeed suffer a fractured foot and will not be available for the NCAA Tournament. Cosby had been a nice depth piece on the wing for Bama and started to play more down the stretch, including a 15-point outing on Feb. 28. This makes the expected return of Wrightsell even bigger.

Jeremy Roach, G, Duke

Status: Probable - Dislocated Finger

Analysis: Roach suffered a dislocated finger in the first half of last Sunday's second-round game against James Madison. The senior was in a lot of pain on the sideline but was able to return later with a wrap on his finger. Roach finished the game with a solid 15 points and six assists. It doesn't seem to be anything that the Blue Devils are concerned with heading into Friday's Sweet Sixteen matchup with Houston.

Jaylen Blakes, G, Duke

Status: Questionable - Head/Back

Analysis: Blakes rose up for a dunk attempt later in last Sunday's second round matchup against James Madison, and he was met at the rim and ended up taking a very hard fall. Blakes appeared to land on his back and head. He was able to get up after being on the floor for some time and walked back to the locker room. There hasn't been much to come out about his status for Friday's game against Houston, but it would certainly limit Duke's depth in the backcourt if he can't suit up. Blakes is averaging 9.2 minutes per game this season.

Caleb Foster, G, Duke

Status: OFS - Ankle

Analysis: Part of the reason Duke is really hoping Blakes is okay and able to contribute going forward is that Foster was ruled out for the NCAA Tournament with a stress fracture in his ankle. Foster put together a solid freshman season averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. He last played on Feb. 24 against Wake Forest.

Dennis Parker, F, NC State

Status: Questionable - Illness

Analysis: Parker has not played in the last eight games due to an illness. The team has yet to rule Parker out of the NCAA Tournament, but there hasn't been much of an update on his status. Parker has been traveling with the team but has still yet to be cleared to play. The freshman was a big presence early in the season when he started 12 games. Since conference play started, however, Parker really hasn't seen a lot of consistent action. NC State has obviously been running through its competition without Parker of late, but it would never hurt to have one more reliable piece available this time of year.

