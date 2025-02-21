College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, February 21

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We head into Friday night, and it's a relatively light slate. We hit just 1-of-3 picks on Thursday night, including an 0-for-2 in the early window. Hey, when you do well, you have to flex; when you don't, you have to admit it and move along. Nothing is worse than somebody telling you all about their wins but saying nothing about the setbacks. It happens. Let's move on, and let's rebound.

On Friday, the ranked Marquette Golden Eagles travel to meet the Villanova Wildcats in a coin-flip Big East game. At the same time, the Michigan State Spartans take the quick trip to Washtenaw County to battle the Michigan Wolverines in a battle of top-20 teams in the Big Ten.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

It's been a while since we've done this, but we're going low on a player in Friday's slate. It's risky business, as Dixon leads the nation in scoring with 22.9 points per game (PPG).

Dixon has cooled off a bit since the start of February, scoring 17 or fewer points in five of his six games. In fact, he is averaging 17.3 PPG with 5.2 RPG and 2.3 APG in six games.

In the first meeting against Marquette on Jan. 24, Dixon went for 18 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes, hitting three 3-pointers.

The Golden Eagles have a strong defense, allowing just 67.1 PPG to rank 53rd in the nation. They also limit teams to 30.9 percent from behind the 3-point line to rank 44th. Look for Dixon to keep underproducing.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Eric Dixon, Under 26.5 Pts+Rebs

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson has been a little on the erratic side lately. While he is averaging 12.0 PPG in the past three games, and he had 29 points against Oregon on Feb. 8, he also had single-digit scoring totals in five of six games from Jan. 15-Feb. 4.

Richardson is averaging 10.4 PPG on the season, and he has managed 2.5 rebounds per game (RPG) on the season. However, his projections against a solid Michigan defense call for him to exceed his season averages. That seems unlikely.

Michigan allows 71.0 PPG, which is middle of the road, but the Wolverines allow teams to hit just 40.9 percent from the field (42nd in the nation) and 31.2 percent from behind the arc (58th). Go low and feel confident in doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jase Richardson, Under 16 Pts+Rebs

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Goldin starred at FAU, and he helped the Owls to the Final Four in 2023. He then followed head coach Dusty May to Ann Arbor, and it was a slow acclimation process to big-time basketball from the American Conference to the Big Ten. However, the light has gone off lately.

Goldin posted 20 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting at Ohio State in 24 minutes last time out on Sunday, his first double-double in Big Ten play. While that's quite impressive, things should be much different in this rivalry game against Sparty.

Michigan State allows teams to score just 67.4 PPG (59th), while teams connect at a 40.2 percent (28th) pace. The Spartans are giving up 3-pointers at a 29.2 percent (12th) clip, too. Look for Goldin, and the Michigan offense as a whole, to have some difficulties Friday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Under 23.5 Pts+Rebs

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.