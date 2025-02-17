College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, February 17

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It was a stressful Sunday. First off, we hit 3-for-3 on the college basketball Big Ten 3-way picks, which is why we're here. Two of the players cashed high on their point totals rather easily, while one player was over by just a half-point. A win is a win, and we've all been on the wrong side of those, so never apologize for narrowly winning one every now and again.

It was looking good in the Daytona 500 for the "bonus" picks we offered, as a 6-for-6 day was close. I had a $25 flex play, looking for a 10X payout, but Bubba Wallace was collected in a late crash to knock him out of contention. He was leading with less than 30 laps to go. Thankfully, Austin Cindric ended up eighth, and Chase Briscoe was fourth, each eclipsing their projected fantasy totals for a 5-for-6 night, and a 2X payout. That will keep the bankroll in the black. Most importantly, let's do another 3-for-3 night on the college hardwood.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Doctor Bradley, G, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Doctor is IN! Seriously, hear me out, though. The pick is not just because Bradley has one of the best names in college hoops. Seriously, I am not picking him because of that, although I do feel he is about to get surgical against Alabama A&M.

Bradley will be facing an Alabama A&M team which has an absolutely brutal defense, allowing 80.8 points per game (PPG) to rank 351st in the nation, while allowing teams to hit 45.7 percent (297th) from the field, and 38.9 percent (362nd) from behind the 3-point line. The Bulldogs are not good. While, yes, Alabama A&M gave up 'just' 71.0 PPG in the past two games to Mississippi Valley and Grambling in the past two games, those teams are terrible, too.

To make Bradley even more of an attractive play, he went for just a season-low 10 points on a 4-of-9 shooting night against Alcorn State last time out. He is going to be itching to get back on track. Doc has three double-doubles in the past four games, and he is a strong play to do it again. He scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting with eight boards, four steals and a blocked shot in the first game with AAMU back on Jan. 4.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Doctor Bradley, Over 34.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tyler Whitney-Sidney, G, Lehigh

All right, it's our first Patriot League selection of the season! It's a rarity when the smaller schools are listed on PrizePicks, but when they are, let's get after it. I was sad McNeese-SE Louisiana wasn't available from the Southland Conference, to be honest.

Anyway, Whitney-Sidney and his Mountain Hawks will be squaring off against a Bucknell Bisons team which has had tremendous difficulty at the defensive end this season. Bucknell has been a beast in the past, just ask Kansas or Arkansas, who were dismissed by the Bisons in the NCAA Tournament, although, I guess, that's been 19 or 20 years ago. I remember watching the Kansas-Bucknell upset in a casino in Windsor, Ontario. I don't know why I remember that.

The Bisons allow 74.4 PPG (261st), while giving up 43.7 percent (180th) from the field, and a dismal 35.1 percent (261st) from behind the 3-point line. The senior from Massachusetts, Whitney-Sidney, has scored 17 or more points in three in a row, averaging 18.0 PPG. He had one of his worst showings of the season against Bucknell on Jan. 2, going 1-of-6 for just three points in an OT win. Look for him to avenge that outing, and then some.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Over 14.5 Points

Cooper Flagg, G-F, Duke

OK, we played two little guys, let's go with the Player of the Year candidate from Duke as our third option. It's hard to believe, but this is the first time using Flagg this season, too.

Flagg and the Blue Devils are facing a Virginia team which actually has a pretty decent interior defense. The Hoos are limiting teams to just 64.9 PPG, which is 24th in the country, while holding teams to just 42.8 percent, a decent number. However, where UVA has struggled is perimeter defense, allowing 34.3 percent from downtown, which is just 230th in the country. That's why we're planting Flagg in our lineup.

Flagg has three or more 3-pointers in three of his past five games, and he is a very efficient 54.5 percent (12-of-22) in that five-game span, too. Look for Flagg to get to at least three triples in Charlottesville.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Cooper Flagg, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

