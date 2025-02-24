College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We head into a new week, and it's hard to believe, but it will be March by the weekend. You know what that means. Conference schedules are starting to wind down, regular-season champs are being crowned, and we're about to start league tournaments, and soon, the NCAA Tournament. This, truly, is the best time of the year if you're a big college basketball fan. Let's get back on track and build that bankroll.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

As a guy from Ohio, and FAU alumni, I have mixed feelings about cheering for head coach Dusty May and Goldin. But, I guess I am 51 percent happy to see the former Owls excelling, and believe me, it's hard to say that.

Goldin got off to a bit of a slow start, as he made his way from the American Conference to the big, badder and much more physical Big Ten. However, now Goldin is excelling as a big-time pivot, and he is one of the best players in the country.

The 7-foot-1 Russian-born senior bagged 21 points with four rebounds on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting against Michigan State on Friday last time out, and he has back-to-back games with 20 or more points for the first time since Dec. 3-7. He is 16-of-25 (64.0 percent) from the field in the past two games, too.

Goldin should continue to score at a high rate, as Nebraska's defense allows 72.0 points per game (PPG) to rank 191st in the nation, while teams are hitting 42.6 percent (114th) from the field, and 33.9 percent (211st) from behind the 3-point line. Go high on Goldin's point total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Over 16.5 Points

L.J. Cryer, G, Houston

Cryer and the Cougars can wrap up a Big 12 regular-season conference title with a victory over Texas Tech, and if they do that, it will be Cryer leading the way.

The former Baylor guard was a very efficient 11-of-17 from the field to finish with 28 points last time out Saturday against Iowa State, finishing with five 3-pointers. He has three or more 3-pointers in his past seven games, and he has 14 or more points in eight consecutive outings.

While going 'more' in a matchup like this one seems very risky, Cryer should be OK. The Texas Tech defense allows just 66.6 PPG, which is 46th in the nation. But, if the Red Raiders have an Achilles heel, it is defending the 3-pointer, as they allow teams to hit 32.1 percent from behind the arc, which is 98th in the country. That's why Cryer should excel, while others, including those in the Houston frontcourt, could have their issues.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: L.J. Cryer, Over 14.5 Points

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

We usually do not see the Kansas Jayhawks struggle this much, but they're simply a top-30 team this season, likely headed for a high-number seed in the upcoming tournament. The team has 18 wins, and Kansas should be able to piece things together against a Colorado defense which has been very giving.

These teams met at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 11, with Rock Chalk coming away with a 71-59 victory. In that game, Dickinson has his way, going for 19 points and nine rebounds with a blocked shot in 28 minutes, hitting a very efficient 8-of-11 from the field.

And, last time out in a rout of lowly Oklahoma State, Dickinson was good for 16 points, 11 rebounds and a 7-of-10 shooting performance. The Buffaloes aren't likely to offer much resistance, as they allow 72.0 PPG (189th) in the nation, while teams hit 43.3 percent (147th) against them from the floor. Look for Dickinson to piece together an impressive double-double, getting KU to 19 wins.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Dickinson, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs

