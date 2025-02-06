College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We head into Thursday night with plenty of intriguing Big Ten and West Coast Conference games on tap. We get ranked teams Gonzaga, Maryland and Saint Mary's on the schedule, and we'll be keeping a close eye on how those games go. The matchup between Saint Mary's and San Francisco is a rematch, and it didn't go well for the Dons in the first installment.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen has posted double-digit rebound totals in each of the past two games, and three of the previous five outings. He had a double-double in an upset of Wisconsin last time out last Wednesday, as he scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and two assists despite an ugly 3-of-14 night from the field.

The Terrapins have four players to choose from, but just a single frontcourt option. Ohio State is allowing 71.5 points per game (PPG) to rank 181st in the nation, but it is allowing just 40.7 percent from the field, and only 28.9 percent from behind the 3-point line.

With Ohio State's defense rather suffocating from perimeter, you want to avoid the guards and 3-point shooters, and go with Queen, who will operate mostly in the paint.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Derik Queen, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Paulius Murauskas, F, Saint Mary's

Looking to the Saint Mary's-San Francisco battle at The Sobrato Center, it's a rematch from Jan. 23. The Gaels rolled up a 71-51 victory against the Dons in Moraga, with San Francisco shooting just 27 percent from the field. Superstar and NBA prospect Malik Thomas went just 1-of-12 from the field with eight points.

For the Gaels, Murauskas hit 10-of-14 from the field, while going 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. He ended up with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. In the past four games, Murauskas is averaging 17.5 PPG with 9.3 RPG.

While San Francisco's defense is solid, especially behind the 3-point line, it allows teams to hit 42.5 percent from the field, which ranks 116th in the nation. Like the game above, it's about using players in the interior, not along the perimeter. If SMC is to have success against the Dons again, it will be down low.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Paulius Murauskas, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga

Like the game above, the game between Loyola Marymount and Gonzaga is also a rematch in the WCC. The Zags rolled up a 96-68 win on the road Jan. 4 at Gersten Pavilion, as Ike was an efficient 12-of-16 from the field, while posting 27 points with nine rebounds and an assist.

Ike just missed a season best by one point, although the total against the Lions was his best in a game which finished in regulation. LMU allows 69.5 PPG, which ranks 116th in the nation, although Gonzaga had very little trouble solving that D last time out.

Ike enters on fire, averaging 23.0 PPG with 7.5 RPG in the past two outings, hitting 20-of-31 from the field, which is 64.5 percent. Strike while the iron is hot.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Ike, Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.