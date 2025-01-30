This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Thursday, and we have another exciting slate of games. We have just three ranked teams on the schedule, and none are competing in the early window of the games. The first ranked game features the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. We'll take a look at some options in that game, and some of the late-game offerings, as we look to get back on track after a 2-for-3 night Wednesday.

Kylan Boswell, G, Illinois

In that aforementioned Big Ten battle at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, the Fighting Illini take on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's defense has been extremely giving lately, allowing 80.5 points per game in the past two games, with 78 or more points allowed in five of the past six games. Nebrasketball allowed 97 points at Iowa on Jan. 7, and 104 points in a blowout loss too Purdue on Jan. 12, too, while yielding 81.5 PPG in the past two games at home.

Boswell is coming off a 17-point performance against Northwestern last time out, hitting 4-of-8 from the field, and he is averaging 16.5 PPG with 7.8 RPG and 2.8 RPG in the past four games. As such, Boswell is a great play to hit 'More' against the leaky scoring defense of the Cornhuskers.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kylan Boswell, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Caleb Stone-Carrawell, F, Loyola Marymount

The Loyola Marymount Lions host the Portland Pilots at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in a West Coast Conference (WCC) battle.

Both of these teams are pretty poor defensively, but the Pilots have been especially horrific. Portland has allowed 81.3 PPG, ranking 352nd in the nation, while teams are hitting 46.2 percent (312th) from the field and 38.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Portland coughed up 105 points to Gonzaga last time out, while giving up at least 81 points in each of the past nine games. Stone-Carrawell has posted 16 or more points in four of the past seven outings, and he should be able to get the job done against a bad Portland Pilots defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Over 15.5 Points

TJ Bamba, G, Oregon

Bamba might not ever get a song by Sheck Wes like Mo Bamba, but if he keeps playing like the past two games, who knows.

Bamba has averaging 18.0 PPG in the past two games, hitting 13-of-22 from the field, good for 59.1 percent in games against the Washington Huskies at home and Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road. He hit three triples against the Huskies on Tuesday, too.

There is risk here. Bamba went scoreless in the first meeting with UCLA back on Dec. 8 in Eugene, and he was limited to just 17 minutes with four rebounds, three assists and three personal fouls, while committing five turnovers. He took just one shot attempt, a 3-pointer, and he obviously missed. He has gotten so much better since then, however, hitting double digits in points in three of the past four games, and five of the past eight outings.

UCLA has a very good defense, allowing just 65.1 PPG, but the Bruins do allow teams to hit 43.0 percent from the field, and 33.0 percent from behind the arc. There is room for the Ducks to roll up some big points, and Bamba will be front and center if that occurs.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: TJ Bamba, Over 9.5 Points

