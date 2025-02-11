College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, February 11

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After another perfect 3-for-3 night on Saturday, we had limited slates on Sunday and Monday and no picks, but we're back with a full college hardwood slate Tuesday night. There are 14 total ranked teams in action, with two ranked battles in the SEC, and another in the Big Ten conference. Let's get back on track and find three winners to build some bankroll as we hurtle toward March Madness, just a few weeks away.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Sheldon Edwards, G, Loyola-Illinois

The Ramblers of Loyola-Illinois travel to Robins Center in Richmond for an Atlantic 10 Conference battle. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Edwards has been scoring well lately, going for 11 or more points in three consecutive games, averaging 11.3 points per game (PPG), while going for a total of seven 3-pointers in the span. He is also averaging 4.0 rebounds per game (RPG), and 2.7 assists per game (APG), while hitting 50.0 percent (13-of-26) from the field in the span.

Edwards should see an uptick in offensive production, as well as most counting stats, as the Spiders are horrific defensively. UR allows 72.0 PPG (196th in the nation), while teams are hitting 43.2 percent from the field (153rd) against the Spiders. Richmond also allows teams to hit a robust 34.7 percent from the perimeter (260th), which easily ranks in the bottom third in the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Sheldon Edwards, Over 17 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Chibuzo Agbo, G, USC

The Trojans host the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center in Los Angeles, and the teams tip it up at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Agbo and the Trojans will be looking to take advantage of the leaky defense of the Nittany Lions, who have coughed up 76 or more points in four of the past five games since Jan. 24, which is even worse than the team's overall poor scoring defense of 72.8 PPG (222nd). Penn State also offers little resistance in the defensive field-goal department, as teams are hitting 44.9 percent (259th), while dropping in 3-pointers at a 33.6 percent (194th) clip.

Agbo needs a favorable matchup, as he managed just four points on a 2-of-7 night in a blowout loss at Purdue last time out. He was also 0-for-3 from downtown. Look for Agbo and USC to try and get started from downtown early.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chibuzo Agbo, Over 10.5 Points

Jackson Shelstad, G, Oregon

We've won with Shelstad before, and we're going to lean into the Oregon sharpshooter again in what should be a high-scoring conference game against Northwestern. The game tips at 11 p.m. ET, and is available right after the Penn State-USC game on BTN.

The Wildcats limp into Eugene for the second of a two-game trip through the Pacific Northwest. Northwestern has allowed 70.2 PPG (134th), while teams are hitting 44.1 percent from the field (207th) and 34.6 percent from behind the 3-pointer line (257th). Shelstad should face very little resistance, as he looks to stay hot.

Shelstad took a good egg at UCLA on Jan. 30, but that served as a wake-up call. In the past three games he is averaging 18.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 3.0 APG, while also averaging 3.0 3PM per game. Look for Shelstad to go for 'more' than his projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Shelstad, Over 18.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.