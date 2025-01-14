College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, January 14

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Tuesday, and while we had just a single Big Ten matchup to pick from on Monday, we have a much fuller slate tonight. In fact, there are a plethora of intriguing games, including a ranked battle in the SEC with Ole Miss and Alabama, while Baylor and Arizona square off in the Big 12 in a west coast game with an 11 p.m. ET tip time.

Dug McDaniel, G, Kansas State

McDaniel and the Wildcats welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders to Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan., and the tip time is set for 9 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on CBS Sports Network, too.

The former Michigan Wolverine has been rather erratic lately. He has hit double digits in two of the past four games, but he is also averaging just 5.5 points per game (PPG) in the past two outings. He has hit just 4-of-16 from the field, or 25.0 percent, in the two-game slide, and he is just 3-of-20 (15.0 percent) from downtown in the previous six contests.

Don't expect McDaniel to suddenly catch fire against Texas Tech, a team which allows just 66.7 PPG. However, if he is able to get untracked, it will be from behind the arc, as that is the Red Raiders' Achilles heel on defense. TTU is allowing teams to hit 33.4 percent from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dug McDaniel, Under 11.5 Points

Alvaro Cardenas, G, Boise State

The Broncos welcome the Wyoming Cowboys for a Mountain West battle. The Cowboys have struggled defensively, allowing 69.6 PPG, while teams are hitting 43.1 percent against them, with a 3-pointer defense of just 31.8 percent.

Cardenas has been a consistent scorer for the Broncos lately, averaging 14.0 PPG in the past two outings. In addition, he has done a good job sharing the wealth, too, dishing out at least six assists in seven consecutive outings.

While we haven't seen this happen very much this season, this is a rematch of a battle on New Year's Eve. Boise State topped Wyoming 67-58 on Dec. 31 in Laramie, and Cardenas was good for a season-high 19 points with six assists. Let's go high on his Pts+Asts number again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alvaro Cardenas, Over 19.5 Pts+Asts

VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The freshman from Bimini, Bahamas looks to continue his sharpshooting for the ranked Bears in this intriguing matchup against the Wildcats in the first-ever conference battle between these institutions.

Edgecombe is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, should he elect to be a one-and-done player. He'll be a highly coveted player for his long-distance shooting, as he has made two or more 3-pointers in two in a row, and five of the past six games.

The frosh is hitting 32.2 percent from behind the arc this season, averaging 12.4 PPG with 5.6 RPG and 3.2 APG, while also averaging 2.4 SPG. We'll only interested in the 3-pointers, however. He has to simply hit two triples, and we're golden.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: VJ Edgecombe, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

