I hope that you watched some conference tournament basketball on Monday, as it is just a different animal. The level of desperation, especially from lower-level teams who have one shot at a postseason bid, and that's to keep winning, etc. It's a magical time of season, and the basketball is so good. What wasn't good was the picks on Monday. We were an embarrassing 0-for-3. That's not even NIT or CBI level picking. That's trash. I watch A LOT of basketball, and sometimes it seems like I've never watched a game. Strange things happen. Anyway, let's get back on track. No excuses.

Tre Dinkins, G, Duquesne

In an Atlantic 10 Conference battle at 7 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, the VCU Rams square off with the Duquesne Dukes. The latter has been playing very good basketball lately, but it will be an uphill battle against the Rams.

VCU saunters in with a 24-5 overall record, but that's not the important stat. The Rams rely on defense for success, allowing just 62.2 points per game (PPG) to rank 10th in the nation, and they are also 10th in defensive field-goal percentage at 39.1. VCU allows 30.5 percent (31st) from behind the 3-point line, too.

Dinkins is coming off a 20-point effort against George Mason, and he had a double-double two games ago at La Salle, a poor defensive team. Dinkins should be hemmed in by the Rams, who will throw a blanket on the top scorer for the Dukes.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tre Dinkins, Under 13.5 Points

Tyson Degenhart, F, Boise State

Degenhart has hit double digits in 14 consecutive games since Jan. 4, when he had a 1-of-7 shooting night against a good San Diego State defense, finishing with just nine points.

In the first meeting with Air Force, Degenhart went for 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, while hitting his only 3-point attempt. He also ended up with six rebounds. Degenhart is coming off a double-double last time out against Fresno State, going for 14 points and 11 rebounds against a similarly poor defense.

The Falcons are horrendous, allowing 73.2 PPG (216th), while conceding 48.1 percent (357th) from the field, and 36.5 percent (338th) from downtown. He should be able to pile up the points and the boards.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyson Degenhart, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs

Obi Agbim, G, Wyoming

This is a pretty high number, but the Cowboys sharpshooter has been rolling up the offensive lately.

Agbim racked up 21 points against a solid San Diego State defense last time out, and he has gone for double digits in nine consecutive outings. He kicked off that streak with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, with five 3-pointers, in a win over Fresno State on Jan. 28 in the first meeting. He also added five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Look for Agbim to run wild against the Bulldogs, one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. Fresno State allows 80.9 PPG (354th), a 46.8 percent defensive field-goal percentage (331st) and 34.5 percent defensive 3-point percentage (249th). The Bulldogs aren't very good on the glass, either, providing ample opportunity for Agbim to roll up the counting stats.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Obi Agbim, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

