College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, January 29

It's Wednesday, and we have a little extra bread to play with after a 3-for-3 day last night. We have eight ranked teams in action, including a heavy-hitting SEC clash featuring top-14 teams Alabama and Mississippi State in Stark Vegas. The slate goes late night, too, with three games tipping off after 10 p.m. ET. We'll try and work in a west coast game or two.

Tre Dinkins, G, Duquesne

The Duquesne Dukes head across the Keystone State to battle the St. Joseph's Hawks in an Atlantic 10 Conference rematch. These teams played an epic overtime battle in Pittsburgh at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh back on Jan. 8, with the Dukes winning 85-81.

In that victory, Dinkins scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, while dropping in four 3-pointers with two rebounds and two assists. We're not going to focus on anything other than the points for this rematch.

The Hawks are OK, but not great, defensively. St. Joe's allowed 69.1 PPG, while teams hit 41.0 percent from the field. The Achilles heel is perimeter defense, as the Hawks allowed 32.2 percent from downtown. Look for Dinkins to shake free and exceed his projections thanks to the long ball.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tre Dinkins, Over 11.5 Points

Clifford Omoruyi, C, Alabama

The Crimson Tide travel to meet the Bulldogs of Mississippi State at 9 p.m. ET, and the game from Humphrey Coliseum can be viewed or streamed on SEC Network.

The 6-foot-11 senior, who started his college career at Rutgers, isn't really a prolific scorer. He is known for his ability to clean the glass, while also swatting occasional shots due to his tremendous length. Still, he is coming off a solid 4-for-4 shooting performance against LSU, going for eight points, while gathering nine rebounds.

Mississippi State has a very good offense, and this game should have plenty of end-to-end action. It's rather so-so defensively, allowing just 69.5 PPG, while allowing teams to hit 42.0 percent from the field. It isn't very good against the three, either, although you needn't worry about that from Omoruyi. He takes such close, high-percentage shots from close to the rim, and he is a good bet to get to double digits in points with a handful of boards in a potential shootout.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Clifford Omoruyi, Over 12.5 Pts+Rebs

Ian Martinez, G, Utah State

Out west, the Aggies looks to keep it cooking at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah in a Mountain West rematch with UNLV.

And, if you ever get the chance to visit Logan, check out the White Owl bar downtown. It's a cool little college town, and Bear Lake in the extreme northeastern corner of Utah has a deep greenish-blue that you don't see very often, especially in the summer.

Anyway, the Aggies are looking for revenge after suffering a 65-62 low-scoring loss at UNLV back on Jan. 15, just two weeks ago. The Aggies shot just 42.0 percent from the field, and their undoing was an abysmal 8-for-15 from the free-throw line, including 3-of-4 from Martinez. He was able to score 15 of the team's points, however, while dropping in three triples. This Runnin' Rebels defense is normally pretty ordinary, allowing 70.3 PPG and 43.5 percent from the field, but it's especially bad behind the arc, as teams hit 35.0 percent from downtown, which ranks just 281st in the nation defensively. Look for Martinez to go off at home.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Martinez, Over 16.5 Points

