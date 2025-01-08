College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, January 8

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Wednesday night, we have plenty of ranked teams slated to play, including a top-20 battle in the SEC between the Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network. We have a lot of intriguing games, but most of the games take place in the back half of the schedule. That's where we'll make a majority of our plays.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Clifford Omoruyi, C, Alabama

The Crimson Tide hit the road to battle the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. with a tip off at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Omoruyi could have his way against a Gamecocks defense which does a pretty good job keeping scoring down, allowing 67.0 PPG. However, South Carolina allows 42.3 percent from the field, and Omoruyi could make a little noise in the paint.

He picked up 10 points with seven boards and a blocked shot against the ranked Oklahoma Sooners last time out Saturday, while hitting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field in 17 minutes. Omoruyi is good for four or more rebounds in eight consecutive outings, averaging 5.9 RPG in the span.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Clifford Omoruyi, Over 12.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Kylan Boswell, G, Illinois

Boswell and the ranked Fighting Illini are hoping that the fifth time is a charm. It's a bit on the shocking side, but Penn State has upended Illinois four times in a row, all as an underdog, so when these teams get together, at least lately, you never know.

Boswell has been playing very good basketball lately, scoring in double digits in a season-high six straight games, including 14 points last time out at Washington on Sunday despite some foul trouble. He also had a triple-double Dec. 29 against lowly Chicago State, going for 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

While Penn State's defense on the gridiron is powerful heading into Thursday's national semifinal against Notre Dame, the basketball team isn't nearly as suffocating. The Nittany Lions allow 68.5 PPG, which is middle of the road, while allowing teams to hit 42.6 percent from the field, and 32.5 percent from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kylan Boswell, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

BJ Davis, G, San Diego State

Davis is your best bet to exceed scoring total projections at PrizePicks for the Aztecs. For instance, Miles Byrd is averaging 13.9 PPG this season, and his projections are less/more 13.5 Points. Nick Boyd is averaging 12.9 PPG, and he is less/more 14 Points. Jared Coleman-Jones is averaging 7.2 PPG, and he is less/more 8.5 Points. Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 10.0 PPG on the season, yet his projections are less/more 8.0 Points.

Yes, Davis has been slumping lately, and that's likely the reasoning behind the lower projections from PrizePicks. In fact, Davis scored just four points against both Utah State and Boise State in the past two games. However, those are marquee opponents having tremendous seasons, and USU is even ranked.

Air Force is not marquee, and its defense is terrible. The Falcons allow 70.0 PPG, while teams are hitting 47.2 percent from the field, and 37.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. The defense, or lack thereof, will provide a tremendous opportunity for Davis to get untracked.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: BJ Davis, Over 8 Points

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.