College Basketball Pick'em Today: Sunday Plays for PrizePicks

The 2024-25 college basketball season has a handful of ranked teams in action on Sunday, and we have plenty of tournament action going on, too. We hit 3-for-3 in Saturday's column, the second in four days. Let's keep it going and build that bankroll for the holidays.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Khalil Brantley, G, Oklahoma State

Brantley and the Cowboys wrap up the weekend at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

This will be the third game in four days for Brantley and Okie State. Not only might the Cowboys be a little fatigued Sunday, but Brantley could struggle against a Nevada defense which has had it on lockdown so far this season. Nevada is allowing just 63.6 points per game (PPG), while teams are hitting just 38.5 percent from the field against the Wolf Pack.

Brantley posted just eight points and two rebounds in 19 minutes against Miami Friday before fouling out. He has had single-digit point totals in four of his five games, and he has combined for 13 or fewer Pts+Rebs in four of his five games to date. Against a tough Nevada D, the struggles should continue.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Khalil Brantley, Under 13.5 Pts+Rebs

Ken Evans Jr., G, FAU

The FAU Owls are in action for the third time in four days, too. FAU opened with an impressive win over Oklahoma State Friday, while suffering a 12-point loss to Drake Saturday. Now, FAU gets a date against Seton Hall on Saturday at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Evans has struggled with his shot lately, going 5-for-17 from the field in the past two days, averaging 11.5 PPG with 3.5 RPG.

The struggles should continue for Evans, as the Seton Hall Pirates have allowed just 54.8 PPG, while limiting the opponent to just 37.3 percent from the field. The Pirates like to slow it down, and Evans and the Owls are likely to see a lot fewer possessions, and, therefore, fewer opportunities to score.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ken Evans Jr., Under 14.5 Pts+Rebs

Brendan Hausen, G, Kansas State

In the nightcap, let's target Hausen of K-State to secure just one steal.

Hausen picked up 11 points with five rebounds, two assists, three 3-pointers and two steals in 33 minutes against George Washington on Friday in a Paradise Jam game. He has managed at least one steal in four of his five games, averaging 1.0 steal per game (SPG).

Liberty turned it over 15 times against Louisiana on Friday, and the Flames have turned it over 14 or more times in four straight games against Division I oppoinents, or 14.3 turnovers per game. There will be plenty of opportunity for Hausen to record at least one steal on Sunday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Brendan Hausen, Over 0.5 Steals

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

