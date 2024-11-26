College Basketball Pick'em Today: Tuesday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule has another day chock full of action, tipping off at 10:30 a.m. ET in Daytona Beach, Fla., while wrapping up with a tip time of 11:59 p.m. ET in both California and Hawaii. We'll focus on the games in the evening and late-night window so you have plenty of time to get your picks in.

Tyson Degenhart, F, Boise State

Degenhart has enjoyed his time in the Cayman Islands Classic so far, racking up 18.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 4.0 APG in two games against Hampton and South Dakota State Sunday and Monday. He is about to face a lot more resistance against Boston College on Tuesday.

Boston College is stingy on the defensive end, allowing just 66.0 PPG. The Eagles like to slow it down to a crawl on the defensive end, which limits the possession for the opposition. The Eagles allow 3-pointers at just a 26.1 percent clip, not that it a major part of Degenhart's arsenal anyway.

He is going to be hard-pressed to exceed his totals for Pts+Rebs+Asts in this one. This isn't the Pirates or Jackrabbits, but an ACC foes with plenty of size.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyson Degenhart, Under 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

Dickinson is a behemoth who clogs up the paint. He is also like a big windmill, swatting shots at a high rate.

The 7-foot-2 center from Virginia has managed at least one blocked shot in each of his five games, but that won't quite get the job done for us. He had two blocked shots against Howard on Nov. 4 in the opener, and four rejections against a smallish Oakland side on Nov. 16. However, against fellow bluebloods Michigan State and North Carolina, and not undersized opponents, he had just one block in each game. Duke also has plenty of size, and it is unlikely he goes on a blocked shot rampage against the Blue Devils.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Dickinson, Under 1.5 Blocked Shots

Moe Odum, G, Pepperdine

In this Big West vs. WCC battle at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, we're focused on Pepperdine's perimeter shooting, especially Odum.

Odum went for at least two triples in each of his first three games, as he got off to a hot start for the Waves. In the first three games, he was averaging 13.3 PPG with 7.7 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 2.3 3PT per game. However, his shot has fallen off in the past two games against UNLV and Northwestern, which was a big bump up in quality of opponent, and intensity of defense.

Odum should face much less resistance against a CS Fullerton defense which has allowed 77.3 PPG, 45.2 percent from the field, and, most importantly, a 33.9 percent mark from behind the arc, which ranks in the bottom third of the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Moe Odum, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

