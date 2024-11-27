College Basketball Pick'em Today: Wednesday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule is full yet again, and it will continue so through the Thanksgiving holiday. We'll be back at you on Saturday with more picks after a couple of days of a coma thanks to mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, turkey and other assorted favorites. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, and I am personally thankful to you for reading!

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jizzle James, G, Cincinnati

James and his Bearcats teammates get a chance to square off against the Alabama State Hornets of the SWAC. Alabama State is off to a rough start, allowing 78.3 PPG, while teams are hitting 34.3 percent from behind the arc. That's where James is going to flourish.

James has been very consistent, going for 11 or more points in all five of his games, yet he has 14 or fewer points in four of those outings. He has faced a SWAC team already, scoring 12 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 109-54 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the opener on Nov. 4.

James isn't a great 3-point shooter, but he has at least one more in four of his games. He also has six or more assists in back-to-back games, and three of five. He is likely going to score plenty, aided by a triple or two, while dishing out at least a half-dozen dimes.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jizzle James, Over 19.5 Pts+Asts

Jordan Ivy-Curry, G, UCF

Ivy-Curry and his teammates will face Milwaukee from the Horizon League on Wednesday night. They might be a little bushed, too, as UCF lost 109-102 in 3OT last time out in the third-place game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off on Sunday.

While JIC would have eclipsed the Over for this category in that one, he would have gone Under in Pts+Rebs in three of the previous four outings which ended in regulation.

Milwaukee has impressive in every game on defense this season, allowing 87 in the opener at UNI, before allowing 76 at Longwood, 74 in three straight outings, and then just 65 points last time out. Ivy-Curry might find more resistance than expected.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Ivy-Curry, Under 19.5 Pts+Rebs

Elijah Fisher, G, Pacific

The junior from Toronto is playing for his third school in three seasons after previous stops at Texas Tech and DePaul. It appears the third time is a charm, as he is averaging 15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG and 1.4 APG while hitting 49.3 percent from the field, and a career-best 43.8 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Fisher and his Tiger teammates get a chance to roll up big offensive totals against one of the worst teams in Division I, the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions. UAPB has allowed 93.7 PPG, and teams are hitting 49.3 percent from the floor against them. The Golden Lions are a little better in perimeter defense, but they're still allowing 33.3 percent from downtown.

Look for Fisher to exceed his point projection against a bad defensive club.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elijah Fisher, Over 16.5 Points

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

