College Basketball Picks: College Basketball Best Bets Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 19

After an excellent 2-1 day last Sunday, I followed it up with an 0-3 Monday. I put myself in the penalty box yesterday but I'm ready to go with a sneaky-good slate of low-major games that have presented some interesting value.

Siena vs. St. Bonaventure

Given the success of the Bonnies the last few years, the average bettor would look at this low and assume they are the right play. I'm going to take advantage of that and go with the contrary opinion that that perception gives Siena some good value here. The Saints have guarded their home court well this year (and historically) while St. Bonaventure has yet to win a road game this year, including a 4-point loss at KenPom #284 Canisius and a 17-point watermelon smash at the hands of Buffalo. I have to jump on the home dog in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Siena +2 (@ DraftKings)

Delaware at Rider

Martin Ingelsby has built a solid, consistently good program in Delaware. The Blue Hens are always in contention in the CAA and are a formidable non-conference opponent. It took a little bit for them to gel this year, but they have now won four in a row, including an impressive road win at KenPom #114 Princeton. Rider's best win came against #235 Mount St. Mary's, with a couple of bad losses on its resume as well. Delaware has won six of its last 10 road games outright; let's make it seven out of 11.

College Basketball Best Bet: Delaware +2.5 (@FanDuel)

UT Arlington at San Francisco

I have little doubt who wins this game, but this appears to be a few too many points of respect for the Dons. Yes, they have the potential to blow this game open, but UT Arlington has made it a habit of playing superior opponents tough this year. The Mavs stayed within 11 against Oklahoma State, within four at LSU and within three against North Texas (all top-100 teams). San Fran is coming off a big road win at UNLV and have Arizona State coming up in just two days, so this sandwich game against UTA will not hold a lot of interest or intensity. I'm looking for the Mavs to keep this one relatively tight against the sleepwalking home team tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: UT Arlington +15.5 (@PointsBet)

