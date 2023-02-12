College Basketball Picks: College Basketball Best Bets Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 12

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

We have hit a rough patch in this space over the last couple of weeks which is ironic since it comes during my service's hottest run of the year. That tells me we I just need to keep doing what I'm doing and the wins will be back. Even with the rough patch, we are still a profitable 31-29-1/+2 units on the year. Let's get to today's Super Bowl appetizer menu!

Temple at Memphis

I believe in the direction of this Temple team and see excellent value here after a let down at SMU. The Owls are excellent road dogs as they are 6-3 ATS in their last 10 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 as underdogs. Memphis' home wins against AAC team in the KenPom 100s have all been close. This line is 3-4 points too high in my view.



College Basketball Best Bet: Temple +9.5 (@ FanDuel)

Youngstown State at Cleveland State

Y State has been a cover machine, checking in with an 18-8 ATS record on the year. The Penguins are the best team in the Horizon and have dismantled teams outside of the KenPom Top 200 all year. They beat this Cleveland State team by 14 on December 29 and see little evidence showing this one will be much closer. Youngstown is 7-3 SU/ATS in their last 10 on road and a sparkling 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. This team is good and covers numbers and with this short number, I'm all over them today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Youngstown State -2.5 (@ PointsBet)

Purdue at Northwestern

Anytime you can mine a little value out of one of the top teams in the country you have to take notice. On the surface, one could point to Purdue's last road game being a loss and Northwestern coming in off two road wins and playing with confidence. However, it is important to note the Boilers' loss came at rival Indiana in their Super Bowl and the Cats' wins came against two teams spiraling down the drain (Wisconsin and Ohio State). Purdue's size and offensive efficiency will be unlike anything Northwestern has seen yet this year.



College Basketball Best Bet: Purdue -4.5 (@ DraftKings)

