College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 12

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Happy MASB (Monday After Super Bowl)! The is NOW to shift all focus to college hoops! Sadly, I'm on a big ol' struggle bus right now. The start to February has been as brutal as the start to January was brilliant. I'm on an 0-6 slide and today's reads aren't incredibly clear, either, so I advise folks to enjoy (hopefully) the read and analysis and tread very lightly until I can work my way out of this funk.

Corpus Cristi Islanders at Nicholls St. Colonels

TAMUCC has become a semi-regular choice on Mondays, and for good reason. The Islanders are 15-4 ATS on the year, which means they are profitable in every situation. CC has won the last four against Nicholls and are on a 3-0 ATS run against the Colonels. Nicholls does not have a win against a team inside the KenPom top-200, and I don't see that changing today. While the number doesn't provide a ton of value, I'll be on the Islanders at anything 3 or less.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M CC -3 (@ DraftKings)

Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

This is more of a play against Pine Bluff than it is a play on Jackson State. UAPB is on a 1-5 ATS skid at home and have lost TEN STRAIGHT to Jackson State in this series including a 1-4 ATS run against the Tigers. The Golden Lions are also without their leading man Rashad Williams, who missed Saturday's home loss to No. 309 Alcorn State.



College Basketball Best Bet: Jackson State -1.5 (universal)

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks

We all knew Grant McCasland was a good coach, but the job he has done at Tech has been masterful. He inherited a mess after the program was forced to fire former coach Mark Adams and had to deal with the exodus of players that followed. All he's done is rebuilt the roster and kept the Red Raiders very much in the Big 12 picture at 6-4. Kansas comes in extremely banged up with Kevin McCullar likely out and Dajuan Harris very questionable. KU's only conference road win came against last-place Oklahoma State with losses at UCF (by 5), WVU (by 6), Iowa State (by 4), and Kansas State (by 5). This will likely be another close game, but I like Tech with this short number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas Tech -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, February 12:

Texas A&M Corpus Cristi -3 (@ DraftKings)

Jackson State -1.5 (universal)

Texas Tech -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

North Carolina sports betting is set to launch on March 11 with a wide variety of great online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.