College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 13

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

With the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror, college hoops takes its place in the sports spotlight for the next two months, and we will be here to guide you through it all! The iron has been unkind of late, but shooters shoot and I'm unwavering in my confidence to find winners the rest of the way. Let's dig into Monday's slate and see what we can find.

Miami at North Carolina

The Canes were last Monday's ray of sunshine with their demolition of Duke, and I'm looking at them again today with this favorable number. Miami's conference road wins have come against the bottom of the ACC, but their four losses have been very close (by 6, 2 (OT), 2, and 3). UNC got a much-needed win Saturday over Clemson, but I think the 20-point margin will over-inflate their immediate value with the general public assuming "the Heels are back!" In reality, just beating the Canes outright would represent UNC's best win of the entire year, and Miami is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as dogs. I love the value and the situation with Miami tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Miami +5.5 (universal)

Maryland Eastern Shore at Howard

This game represents my top play of the day, as I think the wrong team is favored. Eastern Shore has taken care of every MEAC team not named Norfolk State, the clear best team in the conference. In fact, the Hawks are 9-1 SU against teams outside the KenPom 200 on the year, are on a 13-3-1 ATS run, and are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. Howard has benefited from a soft first half MEAC schedule, with its lone conference loss coming at the hands of this Eastern Shore team. I believe the Hawks cover this number and will have every chance to win it outright.



College Basketball Best Bet: Maryland Eastern Shore +6.5 (universal)

Southern vs Texas Southern

Southern is undefeated at home this year, obliterating SWAC teams in the process. The Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10, 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games, and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. Outside of their shocking win over Arizona State in November, Texas Southern has yet to beat a team in the KenPom Top 300. This has all the makings of a rocking chair winner for Southern.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southern -5.5 (@ FanDuel)

