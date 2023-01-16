College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 16

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

We had another profitable 2-1 day yesterday, extending my current run to 11-4 since December 19th! Today's slate is hefty, but I have to admit, I found it challenging to navigate. A gut feel says take it easy and don't go too crazy today.

Purdue at Michigan State

This one is a fun 2:30pm EST tip for today's MLK Day action on the hardwood. Purdue's lone loss on the season was against KenPom #14 Rutgers on a last-second shot. The Boilers boast a wonderful marriage of the nation's most efficient offense and the leader for POY in big man Zach Edey. MSU is always dangerous, but their resume shows holes against elite competition. They faltered down the stretch at Illinois on Friday which could put some doubt into Sparty's mindset coming into this one. The Boilers are too big and too talented and I have no problem laying this small number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Purdue -3 (@ PointsBet)

UTEP at Charlotte

The Miners may be just 2-4 in C-USA play, but they sure make things tough on the opposition. Those four losses include a 2OT thriller at KenPom #68 UAB, an OT home loss to Rice, a one point loss at Rice, and a two point loss at La Tech. Charlotte is undefeated at home, but do have a habit of playing close games with their slow tempo style of play. Both of these teams have been cover machines this year (13-4 and 12-5 ATS, respectively), and with a spread this big between conference rivals, I'll take the sizeable dog in this situation.



College Basketball Best Bet: UTEP +8 (@ DraftKings)

Rice at UTSA

Rice has put together a very solid year thus far and seem to be the poster child for beating the teams they should and losing to teams that are better. Sadly, the San Antonio teams of the last two years aren't the same Roadrunners we've come to know and love. After going 10-22 last season, UTSA stands at 7-11 this season and are regularly dominated by better teams. In their six C-USA losses, the 'Runners are losing by an average of 18.1 ppg. The Owls are 5-3 ATS in their last eight lined games and 6-4 ATS in their last ten on the road. Rice should cook to an easy win in San Antonio tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Rice -6 (@ PointsBet)

