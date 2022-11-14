College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, Nov 14

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Seven ranked teams are in action on a loaded Monday college basketball betting board, but Eric Timm digs deep into the mid-major ranks to find the best trio of value plays.

Portland at Kent State

Kent St. has been a consistently excellent team in the MAC, contending regularly for league titles and this year should be no different. The Flashes boast one of the best players (and names) in the conference in Sincere Carry who can become only the fourth player in MAC history to win back-to-back POY honors. Kent State also took a trip to Australia in the offseason which will go a long way to establishing rotation and continuity.

Portland leaves home for the first time this season, a situation I generally like to play against. The Pilots have taken out inferior opponents at home so far this season and takes a large step up in competition in this one. I like the value on the Golden Flashes tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Kent State -5.5 @ DraftKings

Navy at Coppin State

Navy coach Ed DeChellis is a veteran with a veteran squad that includes four seniors in the starting lineup -- an almost unheard of number in today's transfer portal world. At #195 in KenPom's rankings, Navy already has a road win under its belt (at No. 332 William & Mary) and a top-200 win over No. 152-ranked Princeton.

At No. 318, Coppin State will provide a solid test with Penn State transfer Sam Sessoms in the fold. The Eagles like to run (No. 8 in adjusted tempo), while the veteran and disciplined Navy squad likes to slow it down and work the ball around (No. 342 in adjusted tempo). At this short number, I like the Midshipmen to dictate tempo and handle Coppin State.

College Basketball Best Bet: Navy -2.5 @ FanDuel

Yale at Hawaii

This is a very interesting late-night clash in Honolulu. Both teams are undefeated and very even in KenPom's rankings (Yale is No. 139, Hawaii No. 143). Both play at relatively conservative paces and both are getting their first taste of good competition after beating up on lesser teams in this mini-tournament on the islands. Yale has adjusted well to the time change, so travel should not be a factor here.

With two very evenly matched teams and the favorite favoring a slow tempo, the situation is one where I like taking the points, particularly when it is more than three.

College Basketball Best Bet: Yale +4.5 @ PointsBet

