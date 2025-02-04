College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, February 4

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Tuesday night, and we have a full slate of games. The early window tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET with a battle between ranked Big East teams, and we have games running all the way until the late tips at 11 p.m. ET with some intriguing Mountain West games. Let's get back on track after a 2-for-3 night last time out on Sunday. We just missed a perfect 3-for-3 by 1.5 points. So close, but so far away.

Micah Peavy, G-F, Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas hit the road for the Cintas Center in Cincinnati to battle the Xavier Musketeers in a Big East conference rematch at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

These teams met back in Jan. 3 at Capital One Arena, with the Hoyas coming away with a 69-63 victory in a well-played defensive battle. Peavy was instrumental in the victory for Ed Cooley's bunch, hitting 7-of-14 from the field to finish with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the game's only double-double.

Peavy is good for 19 or more points in three of his past four games, and four of the previous six outings. Xavier is just so-so defensively, allowing 70.2 PPG, while teams are hitting 43.0 percent from the field. Look for Peavy to do work in the paint in the rematch in the Queen City. Hoya Saxa!

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Micah Peavy, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs

Kobe Sanders, G, Nevada

The Wolf Pack of Nevada travel to Colorado Springs to battle the Air Force Falcons, the only winless team in Mountain West Conference play.

These teams met in Reno back on Jan. 14, with Sanders managing 11 points with five assists and a rebound on 4-of-7 shooting across 28 minutes. He should exceed those totals, as the Falcons allow 71.7 PPG, while ranking 343rd in the nation in both defensive field-goal percentage (47.4 percent) and defensive 3-pointer percentage (37.1 percent).

Sanders is good for 12 or more points in four of the past five games, while posting at least four rebounds in four in a row. He also has 26 assists in the past six outings, or 4.3 APG in the span. Look for the UNR offense, led by Sanders, to come alive against the winless Falcons in The Springs.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kobe Sanders, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Robert Vaihola, C, San Jose State

The San Jose State Spartans have been one of my favorite teams this season, because they always seem to keep the games close.

While the Spartans offense has been excelling lately, going for a respectable 67 or more points in seven of the past eight games, Vaihola hasn't been part of the offensive festivities lately. He has just three points in the past two games, and he didn't even take a shot from the field at San Diego State last Tuesday. He is a rebounding machine, going for six or more boards in five in a row, averaging 7.7 RPG in the past three outings.

The Spartans should be able to smack around the Fresno State Bulldogs at Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs have won just once in MWC play, and that is against the winless Falcons of Air Force. However, Vaihola isn't likely to be a big part. Go low on this point total until he starts to get it going again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Robert Vaihola, Under 7.5 Points

