College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Plain and simple, Rice has been one of the most dangerous sixth men in the country. His efficiency has been off the charts,

Wright has been one of the big reasons for Oklahoma State's resurgence over the last month that has them in good position to return to the NCAA Tournament. He is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals over the last eight games. Wright is also shooting a sizzling 46.8 percent from deep over that span. With Avery Anderson still expected to miss some time with a wrist injury, the High Point transfer is expected to continue to have the ball in his hands a lot.

Cummings has tied his season high in assists with eight in each of the last two games. He is in the middle of a five-game stretch in which he is putting up 12.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The Colgate transfer seems to have settled into ACC competition and Pitt finishes the regular season with a tasty schedule against some of the weaker defenses in the conference.

With just two weeks left in the fantasy hoops season, this is the time to get aggressive and take a chance. There are still some widely available players on the waiver wire who have seen big role changes recently and who should be able to provide production across a number of different categories down the stretch.

With just two weeks left in the fantasy hoops season, this is the time to get aggressive and take a chance. There are still some widely available players on the waiver wire who have seen big role changes recently and who should be able to provide production across a number of different categories down the stretch.

Guards

Nelly Cummings (Pittsburgh):

Cummings has tied his season high in assists with eight in each of the last two games. He is in the middle of a five-game stretch in which he is putting up 12.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The Colgate transfer seems to have settled into ACC competition and Pitt finishes the regular season with a tasty schedule against some of the weaker defenses in the conference.

John-Michael Wright (Oklahoma State):

Wright has been one of the big reasons for Oklahoma State's resurgence over the last month that has them in good position to return to the NCAA Tournament. He is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals over the last eight games. Wright is also shooting a sizzling 46.8 percent from deep over that span. With Avery Anderson still expected to miss some time with a wrist injury, the High Point transfer is expected to continue to have the ball in his hands a lot.

Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas):

Plain and simple, Rice has been one of the most dangerous sixth men in the country. His efficiency has been off the charts, putting up 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 three-pointers in just 24.7 minutes over the last seven games. There were flashes of this during his four years at New Mexico State, but for Rice to be doing this in the Big 12 this season is quite remarkable. He will be a big part of how well this Texas team fares in March.

Dylan Addae-Wusu (St. John's):

At 6-4, 230 pounds, Addae-Wusu has the ability to hold his own against taller players when St. John's elects to go to a four-guard lineup. Coach Mike Anderson always love to play fast, and Addae-Wusu has been putting together a number of strong lines recently. Over the last five games he is putting up 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals, and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. Addae-Wusu makes for a great play this week with a game against Georgetown on Wednesday.

Hysier Miller (Temple):

Miller has started every game this season for the Owls and is coming off his best three-game stretch of the season in which he averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals per contest. Khalif Battle (17.9 PPG) did not play on Sunday due to personal reasons and was held scoreless in 17 minutes in the previous game against Wichita State. Something is up there, and Miller figures to see a nice scoring boost in the interim.

Forwards

Jevon Porter (Pepperdine):

Porter is a special player. This 6-11 freshman can control the glass on the inside as well as step out and hurt you from deep. Over his last five games, Porter is putting up 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers per contest on 39.1 percent shooting from deep. Pepperdine plays at a very fast place and its last two regular season opponents like to do the same.

Javon Franklin (Georgia Tech):

Franklin has really come on down the stretch of the season for a struggling Yellow Jacket team. He has started each of the last six games and is averaging 12.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 2.0 steals over that stretch. Georgia Tech has gone small and put Franklin at the five despite his 6-7 215-pound frame. Rodney Howard has been extremely disappointing for this team, and coach Josh Pastner seems like he's just going to keep letting Franklin cook.

Aljaz Kunc (Iowa State):

Kunc appears back to form following missing 10 games due to a broken finger. He is putting up 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, and 1.7 steals over the last three games. The fifth-year senior is also shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from deep during that stretch. The 6-8 forward is definitely one to invest in due to his upside with just a couple weeks left of the regular season.

Cameron Matthews (Mississippi State):

There's a lot to like about Matthews' game. He's not a big scorer, but he is able to impact the game in other areas. Over the last seven contests Matthews is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 steals on 56.1 percent shooting. The junior set a season high in assists last Wednesday against Kentucky with six and a season high in scoring last Saturday against Ole Miss with 17 points.

Centers

Braxton Meah (Washington):

Meah has been very up-and-down throughout much of the regular season, but he has now began to find his stride with five straight games scoring in double figures. Over that stretch, the junior is averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on an incredible 84 percent shooting. Meah's 7-1 frame is too much at times for a number of teams in the Pac-12.

Aleks Szymczyk (Florida):

This is a high risk, but potentially high upside pickup. With Colin Castleton done for the season with a wrist injury, somebody has to slide in at center. Senior Jason Jitoboh has not provided much to be excited about all season as a backup, but he did get the start and played 24 minutes last Saturday against Arkansas. However, it was Szymczyk who was much more effective in 20 minutes of action in which he notched eight points, six rebounds, four steals, and drained a pair of treys. This Florida team is reeling in regards to the bubble, and coach Todd Golden would be better off giving more playing time to a freshman like Szymczyk, who gives them more versatility.