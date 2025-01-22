College Hoops Barometer: Kaluma, Hildreth on the Rise

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Reyne Smith , G, Louisville – The transfer portal can be utilized to flip the trajectory of a program in an instant. Just ask the Cardinals, whose starting five consists of all transfers, including Smith and center James Scott , both from the College of Charleston. Smith poured in 30 points Tuesday in a 25-point destruction of SMU. In fact, Louisville has reeled off nine-straight wins, seven

Remember how Kansas used to own the Big 12? Those days may have already come to an end. And the replacement for the Jayhawks may come as a surprise. Last year, the Houston Cougars took control of the Big 12 in their first year in the conference. Through six conference clashes this year, the Cougars once again sit atop the standings. Though certainly Iowa State, Arizona and perhaps even aforementioned Kansas may have something to say about that, it is clear that the Cougars' program could remain fortified and strong even with the conference realignment. Houston is 14-3 overall this season; two losses came to top-5 opponents in the form of Auburn and Alabama. Houston is currently riding a 10-game winning streak. A visit to Kansas lurks on the horizon this weekend. It is far too early to anoint the Cougars, but there may be more parity in the Big 12, and Houston will certainly have something to say over the next few years.

Remember how Kansas used to own the Big 12? Those days may have already come to an end. And the replacement for the Jayhawks may come as a surprise. Last year, the Houston Cougars took control of the Big 12 in their first year in the conference. Through six conference clashes this year, the Cougars once again sit atop the standings. Though certainly Iowa State, Arizona and perhaps even aforementioned Kansas may have something to say about that, it is clear that the Cougars' program could remain fortified and strong even with the conference realignment. Houston is 14-3 overall this season; two losses came to top-5 opponents in the form of Auburn and Alabama. Houston is currently riding a 10-game winning streak. A visit to Kansas lurks on the horizon this weekend. It is far too early to anoint the Cougars, but there may be more parity in the Big 12, and Houston will certainly have something to say over the next few years.

Let's take a look at some individual players making headlines in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Reyne Smith, G, Louisville – The transfer portal can be utilized to flip the trajectory of a program in an instant. Just ask the Cardinals, whose starting five consists of all transfers, including Smith and center James Scott, both from the College of Charleston. Smith poured in 30 points Tuesday in a 25-point destruction of SMU. In fact, Louisville has reeled off nine-straight wins, seven of which came by double-digits. Louisville's only conference loss thus far is to Duke, and four of its five losses have come to ranked opponents. Smith is one of five Louisville players averaging double figures in points, and that includes yet another transfer, Kasean Pryor, who will miss the rest of the season following a torn ACL. Still, with the likes of Smith, Chucky Hepburn, Terrence Edwards and J'Vonne Hadley, the Cardinals appear locked and reloaded for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019.

Arthur Kaluma, F, Texas – Kaluma has notched two-straight double-doubles for the Longhorns. Most recently, Kaluma tallied 14 points and 12 boards in a 61-53 upset win over Mizzou. Kaluma has started all but two games during his four-year collegiate career, with previous stops at Creighton and Kansas State. His efficiency and shot-making ability has taken a jump this season. Kaluma is shooting career-highs from the field (52.5-percent), three-point range (45.3-percent) and the charity stripe (78.5-percent). Despite taking more than one shot fewer than a season ago, he is averaging virtually the same amount of points in five fewer minutes per tilt. Texas may struggle to keep pace in its first SEC hoops season, but Kaluma should at least give the Longhorns a fighting chance.

Cameron Hildreth, G, Wake Forest – Hildreth has averaged double-figures in points in each of the last three seasons for the Demon Deacons, but he has been even more effective of late. Hildreth has hit the 20-point plateau in three of the last four contests, all wins for Wake Forest. This includes a season-high 31 points at Miami earlier this month. The Demon Deacons are an impressive 7-1 in the SEC currently, with Hildreth and backcourt mate Hunter Sallis shouldered most of the load in the backcourt, while Appalachian State transfer TreVon Spillers has been a dominant force in the frontcourt. With a multitude of scoring weapons, Wake Forest looks primed to end a drought of six-straight seasons without entry into the NCAA Tournament.

Zhuric Phelps, G, Texas A&M – The transfer from SMU has actually seen an increase in production this season despite the step up in competition. Phelps is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. Phelps is third in the conference in steals. More of a volume scorer, Phelps has been filling it up of late, averaging 23 points over the last four contests. The absence of stalwart Wade Taylor certainly helped his cause, though Taylor has returned to the starting lineup for the Aggies. Still, the tandem presents a potent 1-2 combo in the backcourt, and they are the only two players for A&M averaging double-figures in points. As such, Phelps should continue to see a plethora of opportunities.

See how these rising players stack up among other power conference talent in RotoWire's fantasy college basketball rankings.

CHECK STATUS

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers – Harper was extraordinary to begin the season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He sat out a loss at Indiana due to an illness, and he has not quite been the same since that time. During this subsequent five-game stretch, Harper is averaging just 10.4 points per tilt. Harper certainly does not appear to be feeling quite like himself; he has been held to single digits in three of those five contests. Harper should get his energy and conditioning back soon for the Scarlet Knights, but the schedule is unkind, and Rutgers can ill afford to drop many more conference games after a sluggish 3-5 start in Big Ten play.

Zach Anderson, F, George Mason – On the plus side, Anderson is coming off one of his best games of the year for the Patriots, his first with George Mason. The transfer from Florida Gulf Coast scored 17 points while chipping in four boards in the 75-62 win at St. Bonaventure. Likewise, the Patriots are off to an impressive 6-1 start in A-10 conference action, leading to thoughts of the magical 2006 run to the Final Four. However, the Patriots have not even been to the big dance since 2011, so entry into March Madness would certainly be important for the program. While Anderson has helped GMU play team basketball, this has not resulted in stellar individual stats overall. Anderson is averaging just 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per clash. By contrast, Anderson averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season at FGCU. Team success trumps individual accolades, and Anderson appears to have sacrificed his numbers for the betterment of the squad.

Kadary Richmond, G, St. John's – Richmond has a similar story to Anderson. The Johnnies look like they could be heavyweights this season, boasting a 16-3 record. They have won five-straight outings, even with starting point guard Deivon Smith ailing lately. Richmond spent one season at Syracuse and three at Steon Hall before ending up with the Red Storm. His numbers are down across the board from last season, when he averaged 15.7 points, seven assists and 5.1 rebounds. Certainly, his current averages are still solid with 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, just not the same as when he was more of a big fish in a small pond. Richmond can still stuff the stat sheet on any given night, but the scoring outbursts in particular seem fewer and farther between this season.

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

DOWNGRADE

Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas – The Razorbacks were dealt a crushing injury blow, as the neophyte Fland will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hand issue. Fland had been the catalyst for the Arkansas offense this season, his first collegiate campaign. Fland was averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per tilt. Arkansas is already 0-5 to begin SEC conference play, so unfortunately the loss of Fland will only further negatively impact the Hogs. In his place, look for FAU transfer Johnell Davis to re-enter the starting lineup, while little-used Kentucky transfer Kareem Watkins could also be utilized in an attempt to fill the massive void left by Fland.

Chaunce Jenkins, G, Seton Hall – Currently on his third collegiate stop after two seasons apiece at Wichita State and Old Dominion, Jenkins was second on the Pirates in scoring prior to suffering a hamstring injury. Jenkins is set to undergo an MRI, and there is no timetable for his return. Jenkins is managing 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per clash for Seton Hall. With Dylan Addae-Wusu also nursing an injury of his own, the short-handed Pirates will lean on leading scorer Isaiah Coleman even more heavily. Coleman nearly had a triple-double in Tuesday's loss to Marquette. Garwey Dual could also be an intriguing flier in the interim, as he is a stat sheet stuffer averaging seven points, 2.5 rebounds, three assists, four steals and 2.5 blocks over his last two outings.

Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State – Not much has gone wrong for the Cyclones this season, as Iowa State has cruised to a 17-2 record, including a 6-1 start in the revamped Big 12. However, they will have to deal with the loss of Momcilovic potentially for the remainder of the season. A hand injury forced the 6-8 sophomore to undergo surgery, and it remains to be seen just how long he will be shelved. The Cyclones have perhaps the best trio of guards in the country with Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, but are much thinner up front after Joshua Jefferson and Dishon Jackson. Junior Demarion Watson has picked up some playing time in Momcilovic's absence, but the Cyclones are likely to continue to employ three guard sets moving forward, while relying mostly on a standout starting five.