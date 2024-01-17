College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Dalton Knecht , G, Tennessee – Knecht has been white-hot over the last week for the Vols. In a narrow loss at Mississippi State last Wednesday, the transfer from Northern Colorado scored 28 points. Knecht followed that performance up with a 36-point barrage at Georgia over the weekend, canning five three-pointers during the 85-79 triumph. Knecht continued his torrid scoring pace Tuesday with a career-high 39 points. Knecht connected on four treys and went a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe in the 85-66 thrashing of the Florida Gators. Knecht is shooting career highs across the board in terms of field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage. All in all, Knecht has shown little signs of slowing down; in fact, an argument can be made that his play has even improved during SEC Conference play.

Potential Player of the Year candidate Tamin Lipsey suffered a shoulder injury in Iowa State's loss to BYU on Tuesday. Lipsey is a stat sheet stuffer who affects the game in a variety of ways. The sophomore had been averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals per contest prior to the injury. Early indications are that the injury is not considered serious, though Lipsey will undergo further evaluation prior to any discussion of his return to the hardwood.

Potential Player of the Year candidate Tamin Lipsey suffered a shoulder injury in Iowa State's loss to BYU on Tuesday. Lipsey is a stat sheet stuffer who affects the game in a variety of ways. The sophomore had been averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals per contest prior to the injury. Early indications are that the injury is not considered serious, though Lipsey will undergo further evaluation prior to any discussion of his return to the hardwood.

Here are some other players in the headlines in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee – Knecht has been white-hot over the last week for the Vols. In a narrow loss at Mississippi State last Wednesday, the transfer from Northern Colorado scored 28 points. Knecht followed that performance up with a 36-point barrage at Georgia over the weekend, canning five three-pointers during the 85-79 triumph. Knecht continued his torrid scoring pace Tuesday with a career-high 39 points. Knecht connected on four treys and went a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe in the 85-66 thrashing of the Florida Gators. Knecht is shooting career highs across the board in terms of field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage. All in all, Knecht has shown little signs of slowing down; in fact, an argument can be made that his play has even improved during SEC Conference play.

Tylor Perry, G, Kansas State – Perry is not the famous movie producer of a similar name, but rather the director of the Kansas State offense. The transfer from North Texas was the Conference USA Player of the Year last season, as well as the Most Outstanding Player in the NIT. Perry was instrumental in Tuesday's upset overtime win over Baylor. The senior tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the 68-64 OT triumph over the Bears. On the season, Perry is averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per tilt. Perry is fifth in the Big 12 in assists en route to helping move the Wildcats to 3-1 in conference play.

DaRon Holmes, F, Dayton – The Flyers have returned to the national consciousness, as they are ranked in the top 25 as of the time of the writing of this article. Dayton has been led by the 6-10 Holmes, who has been simply sensational of late. The junior has notched two-straight double-doubles, and not just run-of-the-mill performances. In last Friday's win over Duquesne, Holmes poured in a season-high 33 points while snatching 12 rebounds in the 72-62 win. He followed that output with another standout showing, tallying 29 points, 14 boards and four swats in a triumph over Saint Louis. Holmes is managing 2.2 blocks per contest. Add in 2.6 dimes per tilt, and Holmes has been a dominant force in all aspects for the Flyers.

Kanye Clary, G, Penn State – Clary nearly left the Nittany Lions program after his freshman campaign, but decided instead to return for his sophomore campaign. Penn State is certainly glad Clary came back, as he has taken his game to new heights this season. After playing only a complementary role as a freshman, Clary has become the focal point of the Nittany Lion offensive attack. Clary is currently fourth in the entire Big Ten in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per clash. By contrast, Clary averaged a mere 3.7 points per contest just a season ago. Clary has scored at least 20 points in six of the last eight games for Penn State. That includes a 27-point effort in Tuesday's upset win over a ranked Wisconsin squad. Clary is far from a one-trick pony, though, as he is also collecting 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per tilt. Penn State may not be an NCAA Tournament squad, but the Nittany Lions should remain competitive with Clary and point guard Adrian Baldwin in the fold.

CHECK STATUS

Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh – Overall, Carrington has been extremely productive as a freshman for the Panthers. Carrington is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. The assist figure places him third in the ACC in that category. However, he remains more of a volume scorer, as he is hitting just 39.6-percent of his shots from the floor, including 28.8-percent from three-point land. This inconsistency is evidenced by his stat line from Tuesday's loss to Syracuse in which Carrington did not score and missed all 10 of his shots from the floor. This included seven three-pointers. The Panthers dropped to 1-5 in conference play. Carrington should continue to see plenty of minutes, but expect some growing pains on an underachieving squad, particularly when it comes to shooting.

Dayvion McKnight, G, Xavier – McKnight has been flying under the radar since transferring from Western Kentucky. Like the above-referenced Carrington, McKnight struggles at times with his shot, though averaged over 16 points per contest in each of his two previous seasons as a member of the Hilltoppers, while tying a season high with 20 points in his last outing for Xavier, a win over Butler. Overall, McKnight is managing 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. McKnight is fifth in the Big East in dishing. Though the Musketeers have been only mediocre this season, McKnight and teammate Quincy Olivari still form a potent backcourt combo.

Rollie Worster, G, Utah – Worster missed Utah's last game versus Stanford due to a lower leg injury, and his status is in question for the next couple of games. Worster has started all but two games during his collegiate career, the last three years of which have been spent with the Utes. Worster continues to make his impact in ways other than scoring, as he is averaging 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Worster is third in the Pac-12 in assists, and 12th in steals. Should Worster be forced to miss any additional time, senior Deivon Smith will once again slide into the starting lineup. All the Georgia Tech transfer Smith did last game in Worster's absence was tally a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

DOWNGRADE

Isaiah Collier, G, USC – Collier will miss at least the next month due to a hand injury. The freshman had been a revelation for the Trojans, despite USC limping to an 8-9 overall record, including just 2-4 in conference play. Collier was averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest prior to the injury. Leading scorer Boogie Ellis also missed USC's last game due to a hamstring issue, leaving the Trojans in dire straits. Unsurprisingly, the Trojans lost to Colorado over the weekend without the services of both Collier and Ellis. Bronny James entered the starting lineup in that matchup and should continue to see increased minutes; James shot 0-for-7 from the field in his first start of the season for Southern Cal.

Anwar Gill, G, La Salle – The senior forward has missed four-straight games for the Explorers due to a lower body issue. Gill was having his best season at La Salle prior to the injury, averaging 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. La Salle has lost three-straight outings, and a date with aforementioned juggernaut Dayton next week does not bode well if Gill cannot return by that time. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi has started in place of Gill, and will likely continue to slot into the starting lineup if Gill misses more game action. Jhamir Brickus and Khalil Brantley will remain the catalysts for the La Salle offense without the services of Gill.

Giancarlo Rosado, F, Florida Atlantic – Rosado was a key reserve on last year's Final Four squad for the Owls. In fact, Rosado led the Owls in scoring during their tournament-opening win over Memphis with 15 points, which catapulted the Owls into the second round, and eventually, beyond. Unfortunately, Rosado suffered a sprained knee last game, and will miss at least the next month. The Owls returned virtually their entire squad from last year, though remain a tad undersized other than seven-footer Vladislav Goldin. The absence of Rosado for this stretch will certainly test FAU's interior defense and rebounding, though guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are above-average rebounders for their size. Little-used sophomore Tre Carroll could also see a few extra minutes while Rosado is shelved.