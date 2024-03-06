College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

The school where I attended college, though? That's another story. I pursued my undergraduate studies at Cornell University, where the school's nickname is the Big Red. The mascot is a bear, but the technical nickname is akin to a stick of chewing gum. It's more of a descriptive idea than an actual, tangible notion. In any event, during the time I attended, the school had been to the NCAA Tournament twice in 100 years, the last being in 1988. Needless to say, not a basketball school.

Something happened around 2008, though. The program found that right mix to somehow, someway, find itself atop the Ivy League Standings. They lost as a #14 seed in the tourney that year, but ran it back the following season, only to succumb again to defeat. Finally, in 2010, a breakthrough. Seeded #12, the Big 12 won that classic 12-5 trap game versus Temple, then stunned #4 Wisconsin to advance to the first Sweet 16 in school history. I knew I had to go to that game.

So me and my friend drove from New York City up to Syracuse, the site of the regionals. Cornell was pitted against #1 seed Kentucky, possessing an NBA-caliber roster that included John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. Kentucky's favorite Wildcat fan Ashley Judd was in attendance at the game. For the first 10 minutes, the Big Red hung tough. I think you know what happened after that.

Cornell is in the running for the Ivy League title again this year, and while I'm not banking on a return to the big dance for the first time in 14 years, just the possibility is enough to make me smile. I'm sure there's nothing like your current school, or alma mater, winning the national championship. But when your small, basketball-challenged college or university finds lightning in a bottle for a magical run? That's what March Madness is truly all about.

Before getting into some tournament analysis next week, let's take one last look at some players making headlines in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Jaylen Wells, F, Washington State – Wells and the Cougars look poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years. Wazzu has won 10 of its last 11 games, including a stellar road win at Arizona two weeks ago. Wells poured in a season-high 27 points in that contest, canning six three-pointers in the victory. This past weekend, he tied that season-high with 27 points against UCLA. This time, Wells did much of his damage from the charity stripe, shooting a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line. Wells and Myles Rice form one of the most potent – and underrated – backcourts in the nation. For history buffs, Washington State's last and only trip to the Final Four was in 1941.

Robbie Avila, C, Indiana State – Totally late to the party here, but the man labeled "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" has been taking the nation by storm this season. Avila has a Nikola Jokic-type game and build, and has been surging of late. Over the last five games, Avila is averaging 25.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. That includes two 30-plus point performances. The Sycamores sit alone atop the Missouri Valley Conference, and Avila is the main reason. Indiana State has not won a tournament game since 2001, and only Larry Bird in 1979 has taken the Sycamores past that point in the big dance. Avila and company could certainly be a dangerous lower seed if they are able to secure a bid.

Walter Clayton, G, Florida – Keep an eye on Clayton and the Gators, who have played an incredibly tough SEC schedule of late yet more than held their own. Florida is 10-3 over its last 13 SEC outings, including wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama. Clayton is the leading scorer for the Gators, and the Iona transfer has hit the 20-point mark in seven of the last 10 contests. Overall, Clayton is averaging 16.9 points per tilt, and is one of four members of the squad averaging double-figures in points. Florida is among the highest scoring and best rebounding teams in the country, something that should translate well to the NCAA Tournament.

CHECK STATUS

Javian McCollum, G, Oklahoma – McCollum sat out Tuesday's 74-71 OT win over Cincinnati because of a shoulder injury. Fortunately, x-rays came back negative, so McCollum should return to the fold shortly for this obviously crucial stretch of the season. The leading scorer for the Sooners is also second on the squad in assists, so any absence would be devastating to Oklahoma's offense. Le'Tre Darthard did an admirable job in McCollum's place against the Bearcats, leading Oklahoma with 18 points. However, if the Sooners wish to make some noise during the tournament, McCollum needs to be healthy.

Max Shulga, G, VCU – The Rams certainly missed their leading scorer Tuesday against Duquesne, as VCU fell by a score of 69-59 without the services of Shulga. The senior transfer from Utah State has started every game this season for the Rams en route to averages of 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per clash. Shulga has been dangerous from three-point land, hitting 41.6-percent from beyond the arc. Shulga's issue is being deemed back spasms, and it was only his first absence of the season, so hopefully the ailment is minor and he will be able to get back onto the court for a critical matchup with first-place Dayton.

O'Mar Stanley, F, Boise State – The top of the Mountain West is extremely tight, with five teams separated by less than two games. That includes the Broncos, who suffered a tough loss to Nevada last game but are still in the running. They'll need Stanley to perform like he did against New Mexico when he scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Unfortunately, Stanley can also get into foul trouble, and the St. John's transfer has seen his efficiency from the floor dip this season as well. Still, he is more than capable of holding down the interior along with leading scorer Tyson Degenhart and frontcourt mate Chibuzo Agbo, and the Broncos remain a contender for an NCAA Tournament berth.

DOWNGRADE

Rylan Griffen, G, Alabama – The Crimson Tide could be without one of its starters for the big dance, as Griffen is nursing a calf injury and scheduled to undergo an MRI sometime this week. Griffen has shown vast improvement as a sophomore, almost doubling his points per game from a season ago. His shot selection and shot-making has also improved with age, as he was shooting career-bests of 45.4 percent from the floor and 38.3-percent from three-point land. Overall, Griffen was averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest prior to the injury. Look for senior transfer Latrell Wrightsell to attempt to fill the void left by Griffen, though Wrightsell himself just missed four games with a concussion before returning Tuesday for the Tide.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, F, Georgia – Shareef's son was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot prior to Tuesday's win over Ole Miss, leaving his status in doubt for the remainder of the campaign. Abdur-Rahim had been enjoying his best season as a collegian prior to the injury. He started 27 of 29 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Only guard Noah Thomasson averaged more points per game on the squad. At 6-11 in the SEC, Georgia would have to win the entire SEC Tournament to gain entry into March Madness. As this would be highly unlikely, Abdur-Rahim may simply choose to shut things down for the rest of the season.