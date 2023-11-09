DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

When college hoops gets into full swing this winter, Friday nights are typically lower-key, mid-major matchups, with most ofthe action getting saved for Saturday. That's not the case in early-November, however, as DraftKings has a 12-game slate full of power-5 teams and featuring a $10,000 Heating Up contest with $2,000 to first place. Let's take a look at some of my favorite plays by salary tier.

Top Plays

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke ($9,300 DK)

As you'll see below, we have loads of viable value plays on the slate, and most come at the guard position, so I'm paying up for the safe forwards here. One of those is Filipowski, a POTY candidate who leads Duke in usage rate and can accumulate fantasy points in a variety of ways. The Blue Devils host a tough defense in Arizona, but the Wildcats are also a team that flirts with a top-10 tempo, so it's no surprise this game checks in with a top-3 over/under of the slate. Get yourself a piece of this matchup.

Norchad Omier, F, Miami ($9,200 DK)

I had more than enough salary to fit in Omier, who needed just 20 minutes to put up 49.0 DK points in a soft opening-night matchup. It won't be quite as easy against UCF and newly-acquired transfer, the 6-10 Omar Payne, but the floor is here. He also needed just 22 minutes to tally up 30.3 DK points when the two teams met last season at a time far before anyone realized Omier would be a breakout candidate.

Middle Tier

Nick Honor, G, Missouri ($5,500 DK)

Missouri went 11-deep in its season opener, and that didn't include projected frontcourt contributors Connor Vanover and John Tonje. Even with the deep rotation, Honor still logged 32 minutes, leading to 31.5 DK points. His role shouldn't change if the aforementioned options return, and Missouri has the day's highest implied total, which makes the fifth-year senior a perfectly safe cash option.

Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona ($4,900 DK)

Johnson started, led all starters in usage rate and needed just 19 minutes to put up 33.8 DK points in the season opener. That efficiency won't be matched against Duke, but his minutes should increase, and his defensive capability should keep him on the court in what's a top-3 over/under game on the slate.

Value Plays

Silas Demary, G, Georgia ($4,600 DK)

Demary is a four-star recruit that has already locked down the starting point guard job for Georgia but sees time at SG and SF as well. He was a bit limited by foul trouble in the opener against Oregon but still managed 21.3 DK points. Teammate Ramses Melendez ($3,700) also looks to be an exemplary value play in what projects to be a closer matchup.

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest ($4,200 DK)

Sticking to the UGA vs. Wake matchup that has a o/u of 153.5, we have to consider Sallis, who put up 24.5 DK points in the season-opening blowout. He started, but just logged 24 minutes, though he saw an impressive 28.8 percent usage rate and took the second-most field goal attempts (14) on the team. The Gonzaga transfer also scored 27 points on 20 FGA in exhibition play, so the volume appears to be here.

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri ($4,000 DK)

Here's a starter who logged 22 minutes, 25.8 DK points and a 27.6 percent usage rate in the season opener, and he's at a bottom-barrel price. The rotation should tighten up against a tougher opponent in Memphis, plus Missouri has the highest implied total on the slate. Look for even more opportunities for the fifth-year senior.

