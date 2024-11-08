DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Friday, Nov. 8th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball regular season heads into the first weekend of action on Friday, Nov. 8.

There are a slew of games available on Friday, something we haven't seen a lot of in the past couple of days. We have some marquee matchups, too, with North Carolina and Kansas facing each other in a top-10 battle at Allen Fieldhouse, and No. 2 Alabama is also in action.

Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Sears and the Crimson Tide will play their second game of the season against Arkansas State. He opened the season with 20 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point line Monday against UNC Asheville. He also chipped in with three bounds and an assist.

The problem with some of these early-season games against cupcake opponents, big-time players see reduced minutes if the game gets out of hand, giving way to lesser players to get some extra run that they may not see in closer games. Sears managed just 25 minutes before checking out for good in the opener against the Bulldogs.

This game could very well go the same way against the Red Wolves, with Sears having an efficient scoring night, before seeing plenty of second-half rest. Let's go low on his projected points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mark Sears, Under 22.5 Points

Nate Calmese, G, Washington State

Normally I like to be positive, playing the Over for players, rather than cheering against someone. Plus, Unders are a lot less fun to play.

However, Calmese managed just a single rebound in the opener against Portland State, while going for 17 points, five assists, two steals and three triples. But, again, he had just the single board.

Against Bradley, Calmese will likely have plenty of scoring opportunities against the overmatched Braves, and he won't really need to focus on boards.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nate Calmese, Under 2.5 Rebounds

Parsa Fallah, F, Oregon State

Fallah is an interesting play against Weber State. The 6-foot-9 junior forward from Amon, Iran managed 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots on a very efficient 6-of-7 from the field in 27 minutes against Utah Tech in the opener.

He made a pretty successful debut after averaging 13.2 PPG with 6.0 RPG in 25 games with Southern Utah last season.

Weber State pounded Northwest Indiana 118-35, so we really don't know what kind of team the Wildcats will be. They're expected to challenge for a spot in the top half of the Big Sky Conference, and guard Miguel Tomley will be their best player. But Fallah and the Beavers should find it to be a favorable matchup against a smallish frontcourt.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Parsa Fallah, Over 5.5 Rebs+Asts

