DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Monday, Nov. 18th

The 2024-25 college basketball season begins a new week Monday, Jan. 18, and we have several ranked teams in action, as well as other prominent unranked teams.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones do battle with the IU Indianapolis Jaguars of the Horizon League. You might remember them as IUPUI, but on July 1, 2024, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis split into two separate institutions, so now IUPUI is simply IU Indianapolis.

Anyway, as far as the game is concerned, Lipsey of the Cyclones is a good bet to go Under his projections Monday against the Jaguars.

In two games against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils and Kansas City Roos, Lipsey averaged just 12.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds while playing 27.0 minutes.

The Cyclones are favored by 35.5 points over the Jaguars, so this game is expected to be another lopsided affair. We're seeing plenty of star players like Lipsey seeing fewer minutes in this blowouts, allowing younger, inexperienced players to get some run. As such, let's go low on Lipsey's total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tamin Lipsey, Under 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Keshon Gilbert, G, Iowa State

Like Lipsey above, we'll go with the same strategy with Gilbert. The Cyclones are expected to blow out the poor Jaguars of newly renamed IU Indianapolis.

Gilbert has played a little more than Lipsey, going for 17 points, five boards and three dimes against MVSU in the opener Nov. 4, playing 26 minutes. He was up to 30 minutes against Kansas City, hitting just 3-of-9 field goal attempts with nine points, 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal with one 3-pointer.

If Gilbert does any one thing better than another, it is distributing the ball. As such, we'll leave off the assist portion, as he showed with 10 dimes against the Roos that he can log up big totals in a few minutes. He is averaging just 13.0 PPG and 4.0 RPG in two games, so let's go low, and hope he exits sooner rather than later.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Keshon Gilbert, Under 18.5 Pts+Rebs

LeJuan Watts, F, Washington State

The Washington State Cougars play host to the Northern Colorado Bears of the Big Sky Conference, and the Cougs are favored by just 11.5 points. This game isn't expected to be a lopsided game, so Watts should hang around a while.

Watts is a large human, standing 6-foot-6 and 233 pounds. He enters play with three consecutive double-doubles, going for 13.0 PPG and 11.7 RPG in the past three outings, while contributing an occasional 3-pointer, blocked shot and steal, too.

We're simply focused on the points and rebounds, however, and he is our only Over play, as we look for a fourth consecutive double-double. Teams are hitting 37.4% from the field against NorCo, and 25.6 percent from behind the 3-point line, so look for Watts to log plenty of counting stats.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: LeJuan Watts, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

