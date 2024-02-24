DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, February 24

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's one of the final full Saturdays of the regular season in college hoops as the conference tournaments are about to get underway. In fact, we only have two more full Saturdays of regular-season play before the postseason begins. Let's build that bankroll heading into March Madness.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Terrence Shannon, Jr., G, Illinois

Shannon exploded for 35 points and 11 rebounds over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 90-89 loss at Penn State as he hit 10-of-18 from the field and 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point line with 13-of-19 on free throws.

Shannon should go off against an Iowa defense which allows 78.1 PPG to rank 329th in the country, while letting teams hit 45.2 percent from the field and 35.4 from behind the arc. He's averaging 30.3 PPG across four games and is a strong play to roll up big numbers against the defensively-challenged Hawkeyes.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Terrence Shannon, Jr. Over 22.5 Points

Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

The freshman Carrington puts up plenty of 3-point attempts with 109 since Dec. 6 across 18 matchups. He's only made 26 of those, which isn't necessarily a great average. But Carrington continues to be green-lighted from distance with two or more triples in four of the last six games, and two or more from nine of 14.

Carrington should find some open looks from the perimeter, as Virginia Tech allows teams to hit 33.5 percent from deep.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Carlton Carrington, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga

Watson has been pretty consistent of late averaging 16.0 PPG in the last six outings, including a double-double at Loyola Marymount on Feb. 15 with 13 points and 11 rebounds. But his best game of the season came back on Jan. 11 against Santa Clara where he tied a season-high with 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting across 40 minutes.

Watson's target total is very low, even if he simply hits his averages during the six most recent appearances. Feel confident in the Over here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Anton Watson, Over 14.5 Points

