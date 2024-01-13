DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, January 13

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another full weekend on the college hardwood, and all of the attention isn't on the National Football League playoffs. We have some very entertaining games to peek your interest, and who says you can't watch both things?

Kowacie Reeves, G, Georgia Tech

Reeves is a strong play to go Over in the 3-pointers made category in this twilight game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Duke.

Reeves was instrumental in Georgia Tech's upset of Duke back in early December in Atlanta, posting 14 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. He won't need to be that impressive to get this one across the finish line here. He simply needs two successful makes from downtown, and he has two or more triples in three of his past four outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kowacie Reeves, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

Lipsey is a strong play to go over the mark for dimes in this battle against Oklahoma State. The guard has managed 5.7 APG this season, which ranks 26th in the nation.

While he managed just two assists last time out in the upset win over Houston, he had five or more assists in each of his previous seven games. Against unranked teams, Lipsey is averaging 5.8 APG in 12 games. He should have a nice bounce-back game in the assists department against an Oklahoma State defense which is just so-so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tamin Lipsey, Over 4.5 Assists

KJ Simpson, G, Colorado

Simpson has been a streaky shooter, and lately he has been on a cold streak. He hit just 5-of-13 from the field in Wednesday's 82-78 loss at California, and he has missed more than half of his shots in three consecutive outings. While Simpson is still averaging a healthy 19.9 PPG in the past three games, he has managed just 15.0 PPG across the past two games, including 12 points at Cal, and just 10 points against a ranked Arizona team on Jan. 4.

The good news for Simpson is that he returns home to the CU Events Center where he dropped a season-high 34 against Washington State in the most recent showing on NYE. He has scored 21 or more points in four straight in Boulder, too. USC ranks No. 273 in the nation with 74.8 PPG, while allowing teams to shoot 36.1% from behind the 3-point line. Look for Simpson to get back on track.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: KJ Simpson Over 19.5 Points

