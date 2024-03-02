DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's the final full Saturday of the regular season in college hoops before conference tournaments kick off. It's an exciting time of the year, but also a little sad as college hoops will be gone a month from now. But we're still in full swing, so let's make some lettuce and build that bankroll leading up to March Madness.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

I wrote about this a few weeks ago, but I like to be optimistic and cheer for players to exceed their point threshold and not pick the Under and cheer for missed shots. But occasionally the opportunity presents itself, and it's too tough to avoid.

Lipsey has averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists across the past 11 outings. He's also coming off a dismal 2-for-13 home shooting performance against Oklahoma on Wednesday where he only finished with eight points, three boards and no dimes. Playing the Under on Lipsey is a strong play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tamin Lipsey, Under 18.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Malik Hall, F, Michigan State

We played Hall a couple weeks ago, and we're going back to the well. The 3-pointer category can be tricky, but I love the players who simply need to have one successful attempt. Once it's Over, it's literally over. It's a relief, and a few 0.5 entries are undervalued - with Hall one of them.

He's hit at least one triple in 6 of his past 7 games. Hall doesn't attempt a lot of 3-pointers, but usually connects when he chooses to do so having posted 10-of-19 - or 52.6 percent - from downtown over the past 12 appearances.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Malik Hall, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Braden Smith, G, Purdue

It's very rare to go with two players from the same matchup. I mean, there are a plenty of them to choose from on the slate. And I promise - it isn't being lazy. But Smith is too interesting to avoid.

He went for 11 assists last time out at Michigan on Sunday and has managed double-digit assists from three of the last nine games while going for nine or more in seven of 12. Smith keeps dropping in precision passes to the frontcourt - especially for Zach Edey. And when the bigs convert, Smith piles up the assists. It's simple, and his number is super low.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Braden Smith, Over 7.5 Assists

