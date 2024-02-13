DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're rolling along into February, and the Super Bowl LVIII is in the rear-view mirror. Now, it's college basketball that takes center stage for the next six weeks, and we'll work our best to provide you with winners in PrizePicks to build that bankroll leading up to the best sporting event of the year, March Madness.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Aziz Bandaogo, F, Cincinnati

The 7-footer Sengalese forward Bandaogo is a good bet to hit the Under in Pts+Rebs+Asts section. He is averaging 7.6 points , 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season. If he simply hits his season averages, this would be an Under play.

Bandaogo has hit double digits in the rebounds category on six occasions across the past 12 games, and occasionally he'll have a scoring burst to get him into double digits, too. Reasonable expectations on Tuesday have Bandaogo in the single digits in points, though, as Iowa State allows just 62.1 PPG, seventh in the nation. The Cyclones have a decisive edge in rebounding, too, at +3.6 per game. Add in the fact Bandaogo has been blanked in assists in the past five games, and this seems like a slam-dunk Under play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Aziz Bandaogo, Under 17 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jalon Moore, F, Oklahoma

This one is pretty cut and dry. Moore simply needs a single 3-pointer to cash, and he is a good bet to do just that.

Moore has hit at least one 3-pointer in his past two games, and four of the previous five outings. He'll be facing a Baylor defense that has been fairly leaky of late. The Bears are conceding 70.6 PPG to rank 145th in the country, and more importantly for our purposes, Baylor allows teams to shoot 33.1 percent from behind the arc, which ranks 173rd in the country. Moore might not jack up a ton of shots from downtown, but when he does choose to do so, he is a good bet to convert.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jalon Moore, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Rytis Petraitis, F, Air Force

I promise I am not trying to be lazy here. We took Moore, above, to simply notch a single 3-pointer. Staying in that category, we'll look to the Mountain West Conference for another good bet to simply hit once from long distance.

Petraitis connected for one triple on three attempts against Fresno State last time out. While it was his first make from distance in the past four games, he should get your attention Tuesday. He had at least one 3-pointer in six straight Mountain West games from Jan. 9-27, including a successful make on his only attempt in the first game against San Jose State in The Springs on Jan. 13. The Spartans allow teams to hit at an insane 37.8 percent clip from behind the arc, which ranks 357th in the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Rytis Petraitis, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Tuesday:

