DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, January 16

We have a full slate of games on the college basketball hardwood on Tuesday night, and there are a couple of bangers schedule. We also have some lopsided games on tap, so we have to be careful with our PrizePicks selections. Lopsided games are dangerous, as starters can roll up big numbers, but sometimes can give way to lesser players while seeing more bench time, too.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Rytis Petraitis, F, Air Force

The sophomore is second on the Falcons in scoring with 16.6 points per game (PPG), while pulling down 5.0 rebounds per game (RPG) and 3.3 assists per game (APG). Beau Becker, Ethan Taylor and Petraitis are the three key players for USAFA, then there is a precipitous drop-off after that.

Petraitis and the Falcons have a tough game against Colorado State, but I am liking the combined Over on Petraitis in points + rebounds + assists. He went for 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a loss against San Jose State last time out on Saturday, and he could have eclipsed this number in six of his eight games this season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Rytis Petraitis, Over 22.5 Pts+Reb+Asts

Chibuzo Agbo, G, Boise State

The senior guard for the Broncos has been pretty consistent. He has 10 or more points in 10 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 26, when he was held to just six points.

Agbo is going to likely get loose for a 3-pointer or two, and as long as he can stay out of foul trouble, he is going to get his fair share of points. However, the total is set at 13.5 points for him, and he has gone Under that number in four of the past five games, as his production has been down a tick as the competition has heated up. Agbo isn't going to have a bad game, but he isn't going to light up the scoreboard, either.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chibuzo Agbo, Under 13.5 Points

JT Toppin, F, New Mexico

Toppin is coming off a monster game against San Diego State on Saturday, as he scored 17 points with 16 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals to help the Lobos to an 88-70 upset of the No. 19 ranked Aztecs. As such, he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season.

He has been a solid scorer lately, going for 16 or more points in three of his past four games, and he has racked up at least six rebounds in eight straight outings. His assist numbers aren't great, as that's not a counting stat he really dabbles, but his points and boards should carry you through.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: JT Toppin, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

