DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, Nov. 5th

The 2024-25 college basketball regular season openers continue on Tuesday, Nov. 5. We have an entertaining game between the UC Davis Aggies and Washington Huskies, who play their first game as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

Washington retooled its roster for the historic first season in the Big Ten by landing Great Osobor, formerly of Utah State. He posted 17.7 points (PPG), 9.0 rebounds (RPG), 2.8 assists (APG), 1.4 blocked shots (BPG) and 1.3 steals (SPG) in his only season at Utah State and beginning his career at Montana State.

Great Osobor, F, Washington

The 6-foot-8 senior averaged nearly a double-double in Logan last season in his only campaign at Utah State. Now, he moves to the big time, as he looks to make Washington basketball great again on Election Day.

Osobor and the Huskies should get off on the right foot, although UC Davis will certainly not be a pushover. This is a team which lost in the Big West Tournament championship game last season, and it is predicted to finish in the upper half of the conference again in 2024-25.

Osobor averaged 23.8 PPG in his first five games last season, as he was a quick starter. Facing a small-ish UCD team in Seattle, look for Osobor to easily eclipse his Points + Assists threshold.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Great Osobor, Over 17.5 Pts+Asts

Ty Johnson, G, UC Davis

The senior Johnson is the best hope for the Aggies to spring an upset. He averaged 17.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG and 3.3 APG while hitting 44.3 percent from the field last season.

As the year went on in his junior season, he really got stronger. He dropped 30 points on Long Beach in the Big West Final, but the Aggies came up four points short. Johnson is a capable 3-point shooter, too, but that's usually when the talent level on the other side isn't so great.

Looking to last season's Oregon State game, for example, he managed just nine points, three boards and a single assist. Against a bigger Nevada team, he also had just nine points, five boards and four assists. Johnson is going to do damage in his senior season for UCD, and he could lead this team to a conference title. But, against Washington, he will underperform due to the size differential.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ty Johnson, Under 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

DJ Davis, G, Washington

Looking at Davis for the Huskies, he comes over from Butler after posting 13.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 2.6 APG while hitting 42.9 percent from the field.

Davis knows UC Davis well after facing them for three seasons when he was a player at UC Irvine from 2020-23. During the 2022-23 season, Davis scored 18 points on Feb. 18, 2023 at home against the Aggies, including a pair of 3-pointers, while going for 14 points with two triples in a game at UCD on Jan. 5, 2023.

The familiarity with the Aggies will be a good thing for Davis. In his first game with Washington against an opponent he knows, look for Davis to be quite comfortable in the offense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: DJ Davis, Over 12.5 Points

