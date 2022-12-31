DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

What an interesting day DraftKings has set us up for. In the midst of the college football playoff, we've got a mamouth 12-game main slate, followed by a seemingly forgotten three-game evening contest. The bottom line is just that; there's money to be won and we'll either get some lineup trains or some super sharp players as our competition.

Main Slate

With so many games to sort through, this is a daunting breakdown, and similarly a daunting build. Seemingly everyone will come with low usage, so don't be afraid to make a gut call and go with someone or something different.

ACC teams look like the fades here, with Virginia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Florida State all having low implied totals. That gives you ample opportunities to go against the grain and consider some options in those rotations.

Top Tier

Azuolas Tubelis, F, Arizona ($9,300)

I personally would prefer a more balanced build with loads of players in the 7k tier, but if paying up, I like Tubelis for ceiling and floor. The Wildcats are expected to score 80-ish points, and Tubelis checks in with a massive 29.0 percent usage rate on a team that ranks first in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. He's a 20-10 threat in what should be a motivating spot against an in-state rival.

Eric Dixon, F, Villanova ($7,200)

This is the pricing tier where I'd be living if building a lineup Saturday. Dixon has an impressive 26.8 percent usage rate and likely gets a slight boost from Marquette's frantic pace. He's been worth 4x this price in three straight, and with an expected close game, he should coast to that kind of return with an expected 30+ minutes.

Middle Tier

Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut ($6,800)

Xavier checks in at 24th in tempo, leading to more confidence in UConn guards than we already had. Newton is an inconsistent scorer but averages north of four assists and four rebounds. Given the expected pace and close nature of this contest, I like him to log ample distribution in addition to being forced to score a tad more than usual. He's shown triple-double upside and a 9.0 DKP floor, so there's ample volatility, but this is a game for him to shine.

DJ Horne, G, Arizona State ($6,600)

Horne's fading price is the appeal here, as he's been valued as high as $8,100 previously. It's falling because his shot isn't, as he's hit just 7-of-26 since that price peak. This game has a slate-high 155 point total, so targeting both sides makes some sense. And Horne's volume (24.9 percent usage) at a near lineup-average price should provide a safe return.

Value Tier

Damari Monsanto, G, Wake Forest ($5,600)

Monsanto has hoisted double-digit shots in seven straight games, leading to a 25.9 percent usage rate. That's incredibly difficult to come by in this price tier. He's a good bet to log a steal or two, but not much else, so that volume is paramount to his potential. The Hokies check in at 286th in tempo, which won't do him any favors, but Monsanto seems to have a 3x floor with potential for a tad more.

Lance Ware, F, Kentucky ($3,300)

This has the feel of a get-right game for the Wildcats after a bad loss to Missouri. Louisville is awful, and Kentucky should put up 80+ points in what isn't likely a competitive contest. Ware doesn't do much, but he's played 50 minutes in UK's last two games. That, paired with the price point, makes him an easy throw in option to lineups. He's so cheap that he needs only 10 DKP to provide 3x, while opening up spending potential throughout the rest of your build. Obviously make sure he starts, and it's difficult to pencil him in and then pivot given the incredibly low price. Antonio Reeves ($5,500) isn't quite as cheap but would be appealing if John Calipari shuffles his lineup.

Keep an eye on Duke's availability, as I'd have plenty of interest in both Dariq Whitehead ($4,600) and/or Dereck Lively ($4,900) if they play.

Late Slate

Unlike the main slate, Saturday evening certainly profiles as one where we'll see high usage across the top options, with many entries opting for a stars and scrubs type build rather than balance. Two of the three games featured have totals under 140, which tells us everyone will target West Virginia-Kansas State. It will be hard to differentiate, but not impossible.

Top Tier

K.J. Simpson, G, Colorado ($8,000)

Simpson seems to come at a relatively substantial discount to the slate's other top options. There's plenty to like within his 30.5 percent usage rate. He's coming off of a 46.75 DKP outing, his third game topping 40+, has taken 10+ shots in every game this season and finds ways to chip in peripherally, resulting in both stability and upside.

Erik Stevenson, G, West Virginia ($7,000)

Stevenson has a 27.0 percent usage rate, the highest in this projected highest-scoring game on the slate. The price point doesn't match. In addition to the scoring potential, he's a multi-category contributor, having put nine rebounds and eight assists across his last two games. He's shown "just" a 32.25 DKP ceiling, so he's not a slate-breaker, just a rock solid anchor.

Middle Tier

N'Faly Dante, F, Oregon ($6,900)

Simply, Dante has a team-leading 26.6 percent usage rate, and he isn't the Ducks' highest-priced option. He's coming off of a massive 17-point, 15-rebound game and has scored in double-digits in four of his last six while grabbing at least five boards in all of those outings. And at 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, he poses a matchup problem for an undersized Beavers lineup.

Devin Askew, G, California ($6,600)

Askew's current form leaves plenty to be desired, as he's scored just 11 points in the Bears last two games, playing just 41 minutes. But he still carries a robust 32.9 percent usage rate. Pair that with Colorado ranking 55th in tempo, and we could get a bounce back performance at a falling price. Previously, Askew has shown a 37.25 DKP ceiling.

Value Tier

Glenn Taylor Jr., F, Oregon State ($5,800)

Taylor is surging at the moment, putting up 45 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists across the Beavers' last three games, playing at least 34 minutes in each. His 22.0 percent usage rate is second only to Dexter Akanno ($5,700), and with OSU not expected to score more than 60 points, I'll back the more balanced Taylor over a guard who's reliant solely on scoring to provide a return.

Cam Carter, G, Kansas State ($4,000)

Carter is my paydown/punt option for Saturday night, needing just 12 DKP to return 3x, something he's done in four straight and nine times overall. He isn't a big contributor in any one category but plays 26 minutes for a team that's within one point of the slate's highest implied total. Minimal upside for sure, but minimal risk as well while opening up your budget.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.