College Basketball DFS: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings' Saturday main slate comes with a $5,000 first-place prize and $15,000 overall and tips off at our traditional 12 p.m. EST while including a standard 10 games.

It's an odd slate as half the matchups list totals of 135.5 or less while four of the other five are at least 145.5. The spreads are also wide with five close to double-digits and the rest narrow lines. Only two players check in at five-figures, though nine others are at least $9,000. The low scoring expectancy can offer some solid low-roster percentages, and those are spots I'd consider taking a higher-salaried option while completely ignoring secondary selections. We'll seemingly know what games others will target, so there's plenty of tournament options to differentiate and create an advantage.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Cameron Hildreth, G, Wake Forest ($8,500)

We obviously have to confirm Hildreth's availability after he missed Wake's last outing, but it seems to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his one-game absence, he was performing at an elite level by averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals from his last four while sporting a 24.3 percent usage rate. The Deacons ran the Wolfpack out of the gym by 18 earlier this season and NC State is fresh off allowing 97 points to North Carolina after 91 to Louisville the previous week. The GTD tag could result in many avoiding Hildreth. And should he not be able to go, Juke Harris ($3,600) is an immediate plug.

J'Vonne Hadley, G, Louisville ($8,200)

Louisville has four players who average more than 30 minutes, all of whom are at least $7,700 and come with an 82.0 point expectancy, so it makes sense to use at least one where stacking can certainly be entertained. We've unfortunately got a rising salary on Hadley, yet he's a virtual lock for double-digit scoring and rebounds at an elite level for a guard. The 'Noles play fast (48th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom) and Hadley isn't a 3-point shooter, so the low 31.5 percent FSU allows isn't a concern as it would be with Reyne Smith as he relies heavily on the arch to produce.

Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech ($7,900)

Rotowire's advanced lineups love the Red Raiders here, which I'm not fully on board with given both teams play slow and are defensively efficient . But they use a very tight five-man rotation, with four logging at least 30 minutes and come in as big favorites while predicted to eclipse 70 points. Williams gives us a nice value break from JT Toppin, forward eligibility, and multiple paths to fantasy points having averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals and a 25.4 percent usage rate across his last six. The assist and rebound numbers are down from his season-long totals, suggesting the potential for a greater ceiling.

Middle Tier

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, F, Penn State ($6,700)

Simply a buying opportunity on a player who's been as high as $7,600. Konan Niederhauser has averaged 30.5 minutes in his last two as he worked his way back into the rotation following an absence where he's provided 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. It's rare we can bank on 30-ish minutes from a 7-footer, but it suggests the block totals will remain to go with points and boards. I prefer to pay up for forwards, though Konan Niederhauser allows for that potential at a discount.

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin ($6,300)

Blackwell is becoming a DFS option I can't quit, especially at this salary when he's been as high as $9,000 as recently as last month. As I've always stated, I prefer paying up for frontcourt options, but I can't get there with Steven Crowl ($6,600) as he seemingly offers a lower ceiling and floor. Blackwell carries a 26.2 percent usage rate from his last three while averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.3 minutes. Wisconsin lists an implied total of 82 points on Saturday, suggesting Blackwell promised a decent floor at a reduced valuation. Oregon have also allowed at least 77 points in six straight road matchups.

Brandon Angel, F, Oregon ($5,000)

This column got guard heavy, so I feel a need to balance that with someone like Angel. He's provided a 3x return on this number in nine of his last 10 outings by averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 25.6 minutes. At most, four teams have a higher implied point total than the Ducks on Saturday despite being heavy underdogs, and this gives us a seemingly safe floor entry point into that scoring expectancy.

Bargain Options

Daquan Davis, G, Florida State ($4,900)

Davis is a player who's been as high as $6,100. And given the reduction, we can safely use him for stability at a sub-5k number. He's started 16 straight and only gone under 15.0 DKP once over that stretch while averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.7 minutes. Davis comes with little upside, but should flirt with 20.0 DKP and make for a cheap lineup anchor.

Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State ($4,500)

After a seven-game absence, Momcilovic has started four straight while averaging 10.5 points and 2.0 rebounds and playing 25.8 minutes. Those totals are down from his season-long numbers, which explains him being $1,700 lower than his peak. The matchup with Houston is awful, though the Cyclones have both Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones out and Momcilovic has no choice but to play and produce. Scoring comes as a result, and his rebound chances should rise with an expected 30-plus minutes.

Josh Reed, G, Cincinnati, ($3,700)

Reed recently strung together consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and moved into the Bearcats' starting lineup last time out while averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals across four. His salary is slightly down, and it's hard to not see him reach a 3x return on Saturday given the low number. TCU is solid defensively ranking 28th in efficiency, but it's a risk I'm willing to take to free up spending elsewhere given Reed's current form.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.