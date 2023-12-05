DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

An interesting eight-game slate is on tap for DraftKings' Tuesday main slate, which tips at a slightly earlier 6:30 p.m. EST, and spans until 9:00, with the three late games also featuring in the late slate. We've got two Big 10 games, an in-state rivalry in Georgia and some marquee non-conference games headline by North Carolina-Connecticut., which has the slate's highest game total of 153 points.

Injuries within the Huskies are going to be paramount to monitor, as three starters are listed as game-time decisions. Any absence would be significant and tilt things towards those who are available, potentially opening up some bargains, and give a boost to UNC's players depending on who can't go. Only Wisconsin and Michigan State aren't expected to score 70 points, so no game can simply be ignored.

Top Players

RayJ Dennis, G, Baylor ($8,000)

Let's be very clear; Tristen Newton ($10,100) is far and away the best play Tuesday, regardless of who UConn does or doesn't have. His size is a problem for UNC's backcourt, and the Heels also don't keep opposing guards out of the lane. He's just so expensive. You can argue Dennis has similar upside and is far cheaper, but comes with far more volatility. I find the entire Bears' offense to profile that way, but this is the team with the highest point total on the slate, so I'm content to take their top piece, set it and forget it. He's handed out six or more assists in five straight while scoring in double-digits in four of those, with the matchup suggesting that's the floor Tuesday.

Eric Dixon, F, Villanova ($7,500)

Since imposing his will on North Carolina, Dixon has been middling at best over the last three games, averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 25.7 minutes. That's destined to change Tuesday against Kansas State, who plays their five starters 26 minutes or more and doesn't have anyone within 35 pounds of Dixon's 255-pound frame. Scoring hasn't been Dixon's problem, it's just the lack of peripherals. It's a pick 'em spread, so Dixon should see a bump in minutes and a stronger showing on the glass.

Middle Tier

Javian McCollum, G, Oklahoma ($5,800)

The Sooners have a host of players in this price range, as three starters hover at or around it, so you can pick your poison. I'll side with McCollum, who is off a season-high 29.25 DKP despite playing only 23 minutes. He saw 34+ in his previous two against better competition, has taken double-digit shots in five straight and should be a focal point for a team with a 75 point expected total.

Silas Demary, G, Georgia ($5,600)

Georgia is another team playing Tuesday that doesn't have an alpha but is favored and expected to score 75+ points. As such, I'll roll the dice with Demary, who seems to be the safest of their options with ample upside. He's gone for 20.25 DKP or better in six of eight, so while we can't say that's his floor, it's a reasonable bet he'll provide a 3.6x return. Georgia Tech may be due a letdown after upsetting Duke over the weekend, and ranks 123rd in defensively, so we obviously won't be shying away from Bulldog options.

Bargain Options

Giancarlo Rosado, F, Florida Atlantic ($4,700)

The Owls offer two potential pay-down options, Rosado and Brandon Weatherspoon ($4,800). The latter starts, plays more minutes but has a paltry usage rate (13.1 percent over the last five), while Rosado sits with a 25.2 percent usage rate in the same span. It's an upside versus floor decision you have to make. Rosado had only 11.0 DKP against Virginia Tech and didn't play against Butler and Texas A&M for undisclosed reasons. It's fair to question his production against inferior opponents and struggles against better teams, which Illinois likely qualifies as. Weatherspoon offers no upside at all, with a 3x return being the utmost ceiling, but can be an option to allow you to afford higher end options elsewhere.

Tray Jackson, F, Michigan ($4,300)

There are a lot of options in the $5,100-$5,600 range, and effectively, I don't think we have to take chances in the bottom tier of pricing. But if we're trying to fit in Newton, we may need one punt play, which Jackson can offer. Jackson has no upside to speak of, topping 12.75 DKP just once to date. But his floor has been 8.0 -- the only time he hasn't reached double-digits. He's seemingly a safe bet for around 20 minutes, which gives him ample chances at five-plus rebounds and some stickbacks. Over the Wolverines' last five games, he's third on the team overall with a 22.0 percent usage rate. It's a broken record, but Michigan is another slight favorite with a 75-point implied total, hopefully boosting his floor.

