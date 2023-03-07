DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks (Late)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DFS college basketball salaries for the late slates seem to be getting pushed back with the emphasis seemingly on earlier ones, but there's still a $2k top prize up for grabs in a five-game night set featuring multiple conference championships.

All eyes are typically on Gonzaga when it takes the court, but the Bulldogs run into the slow pace and stout defense of St. Mary's on Tuesday -- a team that held Drew Timme ($10,100) to less than 3x at this price in both earlier matchups. As a result, I'm looking elsewhere for value tonight, which we'll dive into below...

Top Tier

Max Abmas, G, Oral Roberts ($9,400)

Fade Abmas at your own risk. This is a player with a ceiling in the 50s who put up 43.3 and 42.5 DK points in two previous matchups against the Bison this year. Oral Roberts also has the highest implied total of the slate by nearly seven points at time of posting. If you do decide to go contrarian and skip the slate's best player, this game has the highest over/under of the slate (153.5) by a sizable margin, so make sure you get a piece somewhere.

Grant Nelson, F, North Dakota State ($8,100)

Given the expected total here, DFS players should have no problem at all using the two highest-priced players from the Summit League Championship, and there's more than enough value below to stack up both. Nelson put up 50.0 DK points last time out against Oral Roberts, and has started the conference tournament with 46.8 and 57.5 DK points. He's scored 20-plus real-life points in six straight, with five double-doubles over that span, including Monday's 20-point/22-rebound effort.

Middle Tier

Ante Brzovic, F, College of Charleston ($6,300)

Charleston runs a deep rotation, but it's crunch time in the CAA Championship game. The 6-10 center opened the conference tournament with performances of 31.3 and 28.3 DK points, and he logged 38.3 DK points in his last matchup against UNC-Wilmington. Charleston has the second-highest implied total of the slate, and the Seahawks are mediocre on the glass, ranking 217th and 158th in offensive and defensive rebounding rates, respectively. The big man hasn't fouled out all season and is looking at a 20-point floor, so he seems like a shoe-in at this price.

Boden Skunberg, G, North Dakota State ($5,400)

Despite being double-digit underdogs, the Bison still own the third-highest implied total of the evening slate. Skunberg is a player averaging 34.0 mpg, 18.5 ppg and a 25.4 percent usage rate over his last five games, the last four of which have gone for 30+ DK points. Previous matchups against Oral Roberts have resulted in 26.0 and 24.0 DK points, which is still plenty of value at this price point. Consider it your free square.

Value Plays

Trey Robinson, G, Northern Kentucky ($4,500)

There's not a lot to like from a fantasy perspective in the Horizon League title, with both teams sitting at the bottom of Tuesday's implied total list. It's still possible to find value in Robinson, however, as he's second among starters in usage rate (22.5 percent) while averaging 25.1 mpg over his last five. There's a palatable floor here too, as he hasn't been below 10 fantasy points since Jan. 19, with a ceiling in the mid-30s. Not a flashy play, but helps get lineups built.

Joe Munden Jr., G, Fairleigh Dickinson ($4,100)

The game log may be a little inconsistent, but you're getting a $4100 player here with a ceiling in the upper-30s. He's also put up 20+ DK points in three of his last four outings. Mix that with a 23.8 percent usage rate, the highest among starters over the last five games, and you have easy value. The one concern here as that FDU doesn't really have much to play for, as it will already be getting the automatic bid out of the Northeast Conference with Merrimack ineligible for the postseason due to its transition from DII.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.