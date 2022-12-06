DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is offering us a slightly above average seven-game slate Tuesday evening, with an earlier than usual 6:30 p.m. EST tipoff. Three games carry over into their reduced evening slate.

Top Tier

Kris Murray, F, Iowa ($9,000)

No messing around here; Murray is the slate's best player, he's got the highest upside, the game has the highest total. I'm going to plug him in everywhere and find value in other spots. He's coming off of a massive 68.5 DKP showing against Georgia Tech and has topped 46 DKP in three of his last five. You can absolutely differentiate with Kyle Filipowski ($8,600), or Manny Bates ($8,600), but the floor isn't as stable, and the ceiling isn't as high. Murray is a no brainer regardless of usage.

Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin ($7,300)

I'm willing to overlook the low-scoring total here because of the tight spread. It suggests we'll get ample production from both sides starters, and perhaps even an extra stanza. Hepburn is doing enough peripherally to create a nice floor, and a 26.7 percent usage rate further adds to that as we know he'll score at least some. He's taken at least nine shots in every outing to date, and 41.2 percent of those are from 3-point range. Hepburn is as streaky as they come, but if he can connect on a few from outside, the sky is the limit.

Middle Tier

Jayden Gardner, F, Virginia ($6,800)

The price point could be a touch high, and I'm a big fan of Reece Beekman ($7,500) Tuesday as well, as he impacts things in a multitude of ways. The Cavaliers known slow pace and defensive prowess makes them easy to ignore, which gives us a potential advantage when they pop. Gardner is enjoying a massive 28.5 percent usage rate and we're looking for 27.2 DKP to return 4x. He's 1.95 DKP away from returning that as a minimum in three straight.

Eric Hunter, G, Butler ($6,000)

Hunter's 19.8 percent usage seems understated, as he's taken 88 shots in nine games. He's playing 34.8 minutes nightly to boot, and averages 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. Hunter has posted two 30+ DKP outings in his last four, showing obvious value even when paired with a rising price.

Bargain Tier

Bryce Thompson, G, Oklahoma State ($4,500)

Thompson has hoisted 36 shots over the Cowboys last three games. If he hits that average Tuesday against Sam Houston, he needs only half to fall, with no peripherals, to reach 3x. He's lost $1,500 from his price in his last outing, creating an easy buying opportunity.

Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke ($3,600)

At some point, Duke coach Jon Scheyer is going to take the kid gloves off of this talented freshman and unleash him, and at this bottom tier price, I'm willing to bet on it happening even if nothing points towards it. As previously noted, we know this is a game we want to target, and outside of Filipowski, there's no sure thing in the Blue Devils' rotation. Whitehead has a massive 28.1 percent usage rate when he does play, and needs only 10.8 DKP to return 3x. Maybe I'm a fool, but at this low of a number, I'm willing to play Whitehead nightly knowing a 10x game is coming eventually.

