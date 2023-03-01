DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is going with 11 games for their main slate Wednesday, tipping at our earlier 6:30 p.m. EST window. Four games double into their late slate.

Only two players are priced in five figures here, so we should be able to build a deeper lineup as opposed to a stars and scrubs approach. Futher boosting that is high totals across the board, with nine of the 11 games showing a point total of 140 or greater, led by Providence-Xavier at a robust 153 points.

We've got a nice $5,000 up for grabs for a $15 entry, with only 1,176 spots available, so winning is certainly doable. Last night's picks weren't off, so we're flirting with some success. Lets see if we can find a winning formula.

Top Tier

KJ Williams, F, LSU ($8,600)

With the depth of this slate, I'm not trying to chase 40-50 DKP potential, but rather find the right matchups for stability at the top of my builds. Williams seems to fit that bill. We've got a nice 149 point total in this game thanks largely to Missouri's 83rd ranked tempo, per KenPom, which is unfortunately dropping. But Williams is LSU's alpha, having scored 64 points in their last two and topping 13 points in four straight. He posted a solid 15 points and 11 rebounds in an earlier meeting, and should be a safe bet for 30+ DKP Wednesday.

Jordan Hawkins, G, Connecticut ($8,100)

Hawkins is in a nice groove, having scored 20 points in three straight and in five of seven. That includes a 26 point, five rebound outing against DePaul, Wednesday's opponent. They are a woeful 177th in defensive efficiency, allowing 90 points to the Huskies in that prior matchup. He's got a team-leading 25.5 percent usage rate over the team's last five, and if the team's high-scoring expectancy manifests, Hawkins should give us a stable 4x return.

Middle Tier

Noah Clowney, F, Alabama ($6,300)

This is a pretty nice price discount for a guy that's been as high as $7,900 to date. That speaks to Clowney's potential as well as his form, but he's been solid over the Tide's last two, averaging 9.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. Foul trouble limited him in a previous meeting with Auburn, but Clowney is a lineup average priced option in a game with a sound 152 point total that has scoring, rebounding or block potential for upside.

Arthur Kaluma, F, Creighton ($6,300)

Georgetown is an easy target every time we see them on slates, ranking 74th in tempo and 233rd defensively. Somewhat surprisingly, Creighton only managed to score 63 points against them in an earlier matchup, but the appeal remains. Kaluma is the cheapest of their five starters and is a tad inconsistent in the scoring column, but he's taken double-digit shots in three of his last four outings and has a team-high 23.7 percent usage rate over the last five. He went for 25 DKP in that previuos meeting, and that's exactly what we're seeking Wednesday.

Bargain Tier

Greg Elliott, G, Pittsburgh ($5,800)

Elliott has quietly become a reliable piece for both the Panthers and fanasty managers alike. He's started every game to date, but has shown better consistency of late, averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals across his last six, failing to score in double-figures just once. That seems to set the floor reasonably safely, and he's been under a 3x return just once in this stretch as well. With Pitt expected to approach 75 points against Notre Dame's 258th-ranked defense, there's room for a little more.

Trey Wertz, G, Notre Dame ($4,800)

Wertz is in line for signficiant run with JJ Starling ($4,300) set to miss Wednesday's game, and franly, the Irish have minimal options otherwise. He's played 72 minutes across their last two games, giving us a nice 26.2 DKP average, which works tremendously at this price. I'm honestly not confident we'll get 10+ points from Wertz, but with 13 assists and 11 rebounds across his last three, he should easily reach a 3x return.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.