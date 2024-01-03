DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is giving us another 10-game college basketball slate to sort through Wednesday evening, with a tipoff at 6:30 p.m. EST. The main GPP comes with a $2,000 first-place prize and solid $10,000 in overall prizes. Four games tip at 9:00 that double into a smaller late slate.

Miami-Clemson leads the way with a 154.5-point total, and the Hurricanes are banged up, so that's going to create chalk and opportunity. Six of these contests have totals under 140, so there are a lot of games that will likely be ignored, led by Virginia-Louisville. The Cavaliers can still get to 70 points against the Cardinals' 185th ranked defense, however, and they're due a bounce back after the egg they laid in South Bend over the weekend. That could lead to low usage and some unusual upside.

Top Players

Fardaws Aimaq, F, Cal ($9,100)

Loyal readers know I like to build around an expensive frontcourt, and the three top-priced players Wednesday are all forwards, so it's seemingly right up my alley. I love PJ Hall, and you don't need any analysis to say take the highest-priced player in the highest-scoring game. He's going to smash, but can we save $700, get similar upside and build a deeper lineup? Aimaq is more risky than I usually enjoy for the high price, but he's been under 30 DKP just three times to date, once in a blowout win, once due to fouls and recently struggling against Arizona's size. USC plays small, with only two big bodies averaging 15+ minutes. Aimaq has eight double-doubles in 12 outings, and I believe this is a matchup he can avoid fouls, safely clear 10 rebounds and hopefully score some too. Cal is a nine-point underdog, but the tempo says the Bears should still score into the 70s.

Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech ($7,800)

I'm honestly not sure I buy Aimaq as an anchor, but more of an upside option. That's a lot of words above to talk myself into the play. But if he can be stable, Ndongo offers big upside at a sub-8k price. He's gone for 35 or more DKP in three of four, scoring 20+ in two straight with an eight-rebound floor and 19-rebound ceiling. Florida State doesn't have elite size, and it really struggles on on the boards, allowing a 32.5 percent offensive rebound percentage to opponents, ranking 281st nationally. Ndongo is averaging nearly four offensive boards across his last four. He'll get some stick-backs here to get us to a 4x+ return.

Middle Tier

Davonte Gaines, G, Providence ($5,900)

Gaines hasn't left the floor much in the Friars' first two conference games, seeing 32 minutes against Marquette and 41 against Butler. He's averaged just 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in those minutes, so the ceiling is limited, as he's merely a guy we need to score. That seems okay here at this price. He's put in 17.5 ppg in those two, taking 24 shots, 22 of which were from behind the arch. Seton Hall ranks 264th in defending the 3-point shot, allowing opponents to hit 35.0 percent. It appears to be a good spot for Gaines to remain productive with volume.

Josiah Allick, F, Nebraska ($5,800)

This is an interesting game. It has the slate's third-highest total at 151 points, despite Nebraska ranking 68th defensively and 142nd in tempo, while Indiana sits at 86/105, respectively. I don't immediately see the points, but it's a game we're being told to go in on. Indiana could be without Kel'el Ware, which leaves them undersized on the interior. Allick is productive when he plays real minutes, which also isn't a guarantee here with Rienk Mast possibly back from a two-game absence. There's a lot of ambiguity, so follow pregame notes. Allick has averaged 25.88 DKP in his last two, which works really well at this price. We're just uncertain of the opportunity.

Bargain Options

Isaac McKneely, G, Virginia ($4,500)

There's risk in this matchup, as McKneely is a 3-point marksman (47.6 percent), and for all of Louisville's struggles defensively, the team actually defends the arc well, allowing just a 30.6 percent success rate. McKneely is averaging 31.1 minutes across his last nine games since a one-game absence, also logging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals. That's a lot of run for a player at this price. If the shots fall, he's got more upside than some of the more trendy options in this tier, namely Bronny James and Jalen Warley.

Kyshawn George, G, Miami ($3,700)

This is going to be chalk city if George is starting again and Nigel Pack remains absent. George has started the last two with Pack out, averaging 27.25 DKP. His length makes him a capable rebounder and defender, in addition to scoring via slashing and shooting over smaller matchups. The game comes with the slate's highest total, so consider George your free square that will be heavily rostered with minimal reason to fade. If you want to get different with Miami's lineup, Matt Cleveland sticks out, as does Christian Watson for a cheap frontcourt option if Wooga Poplar isn't able to play.

