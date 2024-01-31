DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've got a different/weird slate to sort through Wednesday evening. DraftKings' main slate comes with our typical $2,000 first-place prize, but it's a larger $10,000 total prize pool with the amount of overall entries growing. It's also a larger, 12-game slate, which we typically see on weekends only, while DK is also offering an odd two-game late slate that we're going to ignore here unfortunately.

There are some pretty obvious games you're going to want to go in on, if not stack, which is going to open up low roster percentages at a lot of other spots. Kentucky-Florida comes with a massive 171.5 point total, while Alabama-Georgia sits at 165.0. To counter that, we've got a weak 114.0 points expected between Virginia and Notre Dame.

If you're used to playing the larger weekend slates, you'll be familiar with Providence's Devin Carter, and most casual fans are familiar with Purdue's Zach Edey. They are the two highest-priced players here by far, and while I always prefer to build from balance, those two likely come with low roster percentages, and if you can fit them in, they immediately give you an advantage.

Top Players

Tre Mitchell, F, Kentucky ($8,000)

This is pretty gross. Not Mitchell, at all, but just the fact that we've got a high-scoring game that is difficult to find a path to it going under, and it's two teams that get their production from multiple sources. Do we chance upside from a guard that could explode? I'm siding with no and taking the safety valve that can still pop off. Mitchell is becoming a mainstay in this column; he's so steady and doesn't get pricing spikes. We need 32 DKP for him to not bust, Mitchell has 29.5 or better in seven of his last nine. This feels very safe with the potential for more. For a higher ceiling, I love Zyon Pullin. You can play both without question, just expect higher-than-normal roster percentages. Pullin has been terrific when the Gators games shoot out.

Joel Soriano, F, St. John's ($7,700)

It's hard to believe this is a player that's been priced as high as $10,100 this season, and we've got what appears to be an opportunity at a great discount. There's no debating Soriano hasn't been elite of late, but he still has four games north of 30 DKP in his last seven outings. Xavier doesn't have much size on the interior and ranks 211th in offensive rebounds allowed, while Soriano is averaging a tick under four nightly. The overall rebounding potential helped by stick-backs should keep his floor stable, barring fouls, which haven't been an issue of late. With a one-point spread and 155.0 point total, there's certainly upside potential. If you're hunting deep value, keep an eye on the lineup here, as St. John's has moved Simeon Wilcher into the starting lineup out of necessity. He'd open up a lot of spending elsewhere if we can confirm minutes.

Middle Tier

Tamar Bates, G, Missouri ($6,100)

It's pretty rare this late in the year where we get what looks like a mis-priced player, and that's what I see here. Perhaps that's insane talk given that Bates is down just $100 from his season-high, but the form and volume is so high I think he should be closer to $7,000. Over his last four games, Bates has a 32.1 percent usage rate, averaging 21.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Maybe that's the justification on the price; he does nothing peripherally to help fantasy managers. Still, at this number, we'll take this volume every day of the week. Arkansas is a top-100 team, tempo-wise, leading to the Tigers having a 74.0 point implied total, which surely Bates features in.

Rylan Griffen, G, Alabama ($5,900)

This game sets up similarly to UK-UF, as noted in the intro, as we're just going to see a ton of points scored to where we can't fade it, but have multiple pieces on each side that offer appeal but aren't must-use. Griffen and Latrell Wrightsell profile similarly, as both are fairly priced for this matchup and live at the 3-point line offensively. Georgia happens to defend the arch decently, ranking 71st nationally and allowing a 31.6 percent conversion rate. So, I side with Griffen simply because he's done it more consistently all season -- he rebounds better and plays a slightly higher rate of minutes. The only path to 4x for either is game flow, but it gives us a piece of a game many will be on at the top level.

Bargain Options

Antwann Jones, G, UCF ($4,200)

We have some unsettled rotations Wednesday that are going to require lineup monitoring prior to lineup lock (see Wilcher above). There are a few angles to go with the Knights Wednesday, and the matchup doesn't make any of them a must-use against Baylor and its 67th-ranked defense. Jones is my preferred option, though. He's still not starting but has seen 25 minutes in consecutive games with Shemarri Allen in a walking boot. That wouldn't suggest a quick recovery, and Jones has posted 22.5 and 23.25 DKP with those additional minutes. Thierno Sylla has appeal as well if the Knights remain without some front court options.

Damari Monsanto, G, Wake Forest ($4,900)

I tried to layer this column based on price, but I'm burying Monsanto at the bottom, as he's just one of many sub-5k priced players that have potential and concern. I'd love him more at a slightly lower number and if he were forward eligible, however. The matchup isn't great, as he's a 3-point shooter facing a defense that ranks 31st in defending the arc, allowing a 30.3 percent success rate. Still, Monsanto has seen 28.8 and 24.3 percent usage rates in his two games since returning from injury and is playing in a game in which both teams will score into the 70s (and comes as a pick 'em), so the opportunity for scoring should be there. If you're looking for frontcourt options, consider Justin Edwards, whose price has plummeted, or Chandler Lawson, who doesn't get huge minutes but is active when on the floor.

